GCB Jaguars 3-day League… Shepherd (51 & 3-34) put W/Dem ahead

Paul’s blistering unbeaten 47 leads E’bo fight-back

Sean Devers

While Hurricane Matthew was rocking Florida, Hurricane Keno was as destructive at Tuschen; almost injuring a passerby on the East Bank Essequibo Public Road before shattering the windscreen of a car parked at a Hotel next to the ground.

The fair sized crowd was never short of entertaining action on day one of the final round of the GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise League yesterday before bad light stopped play.

West Indies U-19 Vice-Captain Kemo Paul was unbeaten on 47 as Essequibo reached 83-3 off 15 overs in reply to West Demerara’s 346. With him was Ricardo Adams on four. Romario Shepherd, in a lively late afternoon 8-over spell, took all three of the wickets to fall.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul top-scored for West Demerara with 52 from 94 minutes and 54 balls and he hit seven fours and a six. Chanderpaul got support from Shepherd with 51 from 59 balls, 62 minutes with three fours and three sixes, Raymon Reifer, who cleared the ropes five times in a 46-ball 49 and Chabiraj Ramcharran whose 127-ball 43 included two fours and a six.

The Adams siblings Anthony (5-68) and Akenie (2-64) took the bulk of the wickets for the Franchise from Guyana’s County.

The 18-year-old Paul, who rose to fame after the Mankad incident in the U-19 World Cup, clobbered five sixes and a gorgeous cover driven boundary and dominated a 55-run third wicket stand with Parmesh Parsotan (17) who impetuously hooked at a ball that got ‘big’ on him as he top edged the ball high to the Keeper off Shepherd.

Shepherd also removed Kevin Boodie (4) and Avinash Persaud (4).

Paul was struck on his helmet by a quick short ball from Shepherd and after a delay of four minutes to recover from the blow he swiveled and pulled Shepherd for six before hooking the pacer, who insisted on bowling short, for another six as Paul fought fire with fire.

In fading light, Paul hooked Reifer into the roof of the Hotel next to the ground before top-edging a hook off Shepherd for six.

When Shepherd pitched up the next ball, Paul charged into him and deposited the ball back over the bowler’s head and onto the Road as he continued to counter-attack courageously.

Earlier, Chanderpaul added 100 for the first wicket with Ramcharran and 55 with Sarfraz Esau (35) for the second wicket before Chanderpaul was removed by Anthony Adams.

Akenie got rid of Ramcharran and Esau at 204-3 before Reifer and Shepherd, aided by no less than 15 dropped catches, batted with plenty of positivity to ensure that their team ended with three batting points.

Meanwhile, at Enterprise, East Coast fell for 125 with Bhaskar Yadram (31) Paul Wintz (22) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (20) batted well. Bowling for East Bank Demerara, Stephen Harris had 3-40, Totaram Bishun 3-12 and Steven Jacobs 2-25 doing the damage with the ball.

East Bank in reply, were dismissed for 165 to earn a first innings lead of 40. Deonarine Seegobin struck 56, Sherfane Rutherford 35 and Tevin Imlach 30. Ameer Khan took 3-24, Hemraj 3-38, Kamesh Yadram 2-1 and Paul Wintz 3/39 for East Coast.

Batting a second time East Coast reached 34 for none with Bhaskar Yadram 26 not out and Keon Roberts on eight.

Today is the second day and play starts at 09:30hrs.