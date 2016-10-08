Floodlights to host Berbice Masters tonight at DCC

Latest update October 8th, 2016 12:55 AM
Floodlights will play Berbice Masters tonight in a T20 fixture at the DCC starting at 18:00hrs. Keen competition is anticipated. Teams- Berbice Masters Squad; Huburn Evans (Capt.), Moonsammy Veerapen, Mangali Ramlinggum, John Sumair, Zaheer Moakan, Nigel Wilson, Randolph Latcha, Muniram Lallbeharry, Richard Kellawan, Imran Hussain, Hardatt Arjune and Rafeek Kassim. Floodlights; Ricky Deonarain (Capt.), Reyaz Hussein, Travis Dowlin, Dharam Persaud ,Surendra Nauth, Steve Naraine, Rakesh Arjune, Khalid Baksh, Patrick Khan, Lalta Gainda, Romeo Deonarain, Toolsie Sahadeo, Uniss Yusuf , Anil Beharry, and Troy Cadogan.
Oct 08, 2016 Suriname made me cry, I have a score to settle – Shabazz By Franklin Wilson in Suriname compliments of: NAMILCO, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fitness Express and Fazias Collection
Oct 08, 2016
Oct 08, 2016
Oct 08, 2016
Oct 08, 2016
Oct 08, 2016
Oct 08, 2016
