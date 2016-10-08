Dem boys seh Another deal coming up

Latest update October 8th, 2016 12:55 AM
Oct 08, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, News 0
Guyana had so much corruption that nowadays people believe that everything dem seeing is something corrupt. If dem see a man going in a car dem believe that he and de driver up to some trickery.
In fact, if a man see he wife talking to he neighbor he done believe that some transaction underway. In fact, he might be right. That is how a man dead yesterday. He see he wife too in a way that he actually believe that he neighbor was he.
Anyhow, corruption nuff. When dem boys hear bout de well in de Sanata complex and how Babbie seh is he well dem was shocked because dem know that de well been there long before Babbie buy de place.
When Van West move to check de place, one man tell him to back off till dem check. That is when de story get sweet. Brazzy who run and lef he house in town because of scampishness suddenly remember selling de well to Babbie. But he forget to give de man a receipt.
Now it tun out that de well ain’t belong to Babbie, at all. De trick was to avoid paying money. If you own something you don’t have to pay nobody for it.
But GWI claim how Babbie owe fuh current and things like that. He was one who promise to help pay de light bill fuh de well. And when de well was to get repair, although he seh was he own, he never had to call GWI because dem was always checking.
Dem boys waiting to see wha gun happen wid de well. Dem also waiting to see bout a new rice deal. Once more rice gun mek money and it look like if somebody setting up a wicket fuh a certain man get a good hustle. But dem boys watching.
Talk half and keep looking fuh dem corrupt deals
