Bacchus 55* leads Georgetown reply after Bramble’s 93

Left-handed opener Robin struck an unbeaten 55 as Georgetown closed day one of the final round Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day league on 116-2 in reply to Upper Corentyne first innings score of 224 all out at Bourda yesterday.

Georgetown commenced their reply in the final session and lost Andrew Lyght Jr for six before Bacchus and Sunil Singh added 44 for the second wicket. Bacchus pulled pacer Clinton Pestano for six and drove him though mid-off before hitting off-spinner Eon Hooper to the mid-wicket boundary as he timed the ball well on a decent pitch. Singh who hit four fours was then removed by Keon Sinclair for 29. However, Bacchus continued to look solid and took boundaries off Shawn Pereira and Hooper before bringing up his fifty with a boundary off Pereira. His half century came off 60 balls in 100 minutes. With him is skipper Christopher Barnwell on 10. Sinclair has so far taken 2-23.

Earlier, Upper Corentyne decided to bat and opener Assad Fudadin and Jason Sinclair added 24 for the opening stand before Sinclair was caught by wicket-keeper Dexter Solomon off Barnwell for 10. Fudadin batted with aggression and drove Barnwell for boundaries before pulling Kellon Carmichael for six. He then punched Barnwell though the covers and hit Gajanand Suknanan to the long off boundary as he continued to calmly gathered his runs on both sides of the pitch.

Carmichael then removed Joshua Ramsammy cheaply before off-spinner Suknanan sent back Rajiv Ivan for 21 leaving the score at 91-4. Fudadin steered Ronaldo Alimohamed to the third-man boundary, but was then caught at the wicket for 46 after hitting seven fours and one six. However, Bramble added 47 for the fifth-wicket with Kevlon Anderson before Anderson went for 13. Bramble, who mixed aggression with defence, struck Devon Lord for four and smashed Carmichael for sixes before the steady Suknanan trapped Clinton Pestano lbw for eight. Hooper provided some support for Bramble as they shared in a seven-wicket stand of 29 with Bramble reaching his fifty off 57 balls. Suknanan then bowled Hooper (06), but Bramble shared in another useful partnership of 37 with Pereira to boost their total.

While Pereira rotated the strike well, Bramble continued to accumulate his runs, hitting Suknanan and Lord for boundaries. However, when on 93 he pulled Suknanan into the lap of mid-wicket to depart after facing 129 balls and batting for 192 minutes smashing two sixes and seven fours. Pereira remained unbeaten on 17 while Keon Sinclair and Omesh Matura fell for two and one respectively. Suknanan bagged 6-78 and Carmichael 2-45.

Play continues at 09:30hrs today.