All Saints overcome Edinburgh

All Saints defeated Edinburgh by 41 runs when the Ministry of Education National Sports Commission Al Sport and Tour Promotions primary schools Windball tournament continued recently at East Canje Berbice. Playing in the male division, All Saints batted first and managed 64-1 with Nicqual Samuels scoring 45 and Ronald Mc Lennon 10. Edinburgh replied with 23-2; Samuel Eastman made 15.

Debutant New Amsterdam Primary lost their opening game to Saint Aloysius. Saint Aloysius batted first and made 41-2; Richard Bruce got 18. New Amsterdam Primary were restricted to 32 without loss.

In the female segment Edinburgh beat All Saints by 12 runs. Edinburgh scored 43 without lost. Latisha Nagaswar struck 23 and Tracy Caesar 10. All Saints were restricted to 31-1 in reply. Ashanti Leitch made 22.

Canje zone:

In the female segment, Sheet Anchor batted first and score 20-1. St Patrick’s (Rose Hall Estate) reach 21-1 in reply.

In the male category, St Patrick’s (Rose Hall Estate) took first strike and made 18-4. Delon Hendore grabbed two wickets bowling for Sheet Anchor who hit off the required runs in one over ending on 20 without loss. Joshua Samuels made 10.