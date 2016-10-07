Woman held for Golden Fleece fire

Police have taken into custody a female associate of Elton Bacchus whose dwelling was destroyed by a fire that is suspected to be the work of an arsonist.

They are awaiting special reports, as well as advice from the relevant authorities, following which, charges are likely to be laid. The owner is claiming that the property was valued at approximately $4M.

Fire on Sunday night completely destroyed a two-bedroom dwelling house at Lot 16 A, Golden Fleece, West Coast Berbice. There were no reports of injury.

Elton Bacchus, the homeowner, was not at home at the time of the fire. Nothing was saved from the inferno.

According to eyewitness, around nine o’clock on Sunday night, a female associate of Bacchus was observed tampering with the lock to the premises. The eyewitness said that the individual eventually gained access to the house. Neighbors shortly afterward, raised an alarm when they discovered that the house was on fire.

A unit from the Onverwagt Fire Station responded to the call, but there was nothing that the firemen could do to save the wooden building which was already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on the scene.