Webster and Sukhram, Bissessar, dominate at Suriname Open Golf Tournament

As if enchanted by her victory at the Digicel Guyana Open in 2015, emerging then as the champion lady golfer in Guyana, Shanella Webster took the Ladies’1st or ‘A’ Flight by storm, in the just concluded Suriname Republic

Bank Golf Invitational Tournament held on October 1st and 2nd at the Golf club Paramaribo Course, Indira Gandhiweg 30, Paramaribo.

Shanella created history in the Suriname Open, by being the first Guyanese lady to win the A Flight! (In 2015 Shanella was 3rdplace winner in the Ladies ‘B’ Flight when she produced a fantastic play to come up to 3rd from 8thposition on the 1st Day, 9 points behind the winner of that Flight, Hanka Wolterstorff.)

With smiles and all honours to her Coach – His Holiness, Pope Emmanuel, – Shanella (h/cap 17, points 69,) elatedly explained that she kept her cool and sought to play every hole on its own merit, undisturbed by the good or poor play of the competitors in the field.

Meanwhile, past Guyana Open lady champion for some 8 consecutive years, veteran Christine Sukhram (h/cap 9, points 66), added to the Guyanese performance by finishing 2nd in the A Flight. Christine also won the Best Gross in the female category.

There were more Guyanese victories as Rookie Deanand “Deno” Bissessar, on his first tour of the Suriname Open, brought in a third resounding win for Guyana. The lone Guyanese in the ‘C’ Flight, “Deno” (h/cap 26, points 65) placed 1st in that Flight.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Tiwari and Christine Sukhram recorded the Longest Drive on Day 1 in the male and female categories respectively, while Alfred Mentore recorded the Nearest to The Pin and Shanella Webster the Longest Drive on Day 2. In addition, Dr Philbert London, (Pope Emmanuel) (h/cap 24, points 66,) brought 4th in the Men’s ‘B’ Flight, dropping there because, according to him, sympathizing with an older player who had lost his ball, he lost focus and concentration at that hole, enough to drop 2 or 3 points into fourth.

The Suriname Open Golf Tournament was played under the Stableford System and over 2 days. Golfers’ total scores were taken from 36 holes to determine their final placement, however, individual day prizes were awarded for the Longest Drive and Nearest to The Pin performances. Participating countries this year were Australia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guyana and host Suriname.