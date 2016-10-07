Latest update October 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Umpire Pritipaul George cremated

Oct 07, 2016 Sports 0

Former President of the West Demerara Cricket Umpires Association Pritipaul George

The body of the late Pritipaul George being taken to the cremation site.

The body of the late Pritipaul George being taken to the cremation site.

was cremated on Wednesday at Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara. George died suddenly last Saturday following a brief illness at his home in Meten- Meer-Zorg.
George officiated in Regional age group, senior inter county and club tournaments. A release from the GCUC stated that it was a sad moment for the umpiring fraternity and his services will be missed. “George was always willing when called upon to officiate and assist his younger colleagues”, the release indicated.
Only earlier this year umpire Guianand Sookdeo who resided at Mahaica passed away. He was a member of the West Indies Cricket Board junior panel.

More in this category

Sports

Atmosphere in camp mirrors 2011 when we played T&T – Walter Moore

Atmosphere in camp mirrors 2011 when we played T&T –...

Oct 07, 2016

By Franklin Wilson compliments of: Fazias Collection, Fitness Express, NAMILCO, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. Finland based Golden Jaguar Walter Moore who has represented Guyana at every level from...
Read More
Courts 2016 Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Schools receive balls to aid preparations

Courts 2016 Pee Wee Schools Football...

Oct 07, 2016

GCB Jaguars 3-day League ..Foo, Khan leads L/C’tyne to ‘double’ crown

GCB Jaguars 3-day League ..Foo, Khan leads...

Oct 07, 2016

IRB to receive official protest letter shortly – Green

IRB to receive official protest letter shortly...

Oct 07, 2016

Webster and Sukhram, Bissessar, dominate at Suriname Open Golf Tournament

Webster and Sukhram, Bissessar, dominate at...

Oct 07, 2016

NBS 40-over cricket continues this weekend

NBS 40-over cricket continues this weekend

Oct 07, 2016

NSBF continues today at Sports Hall

NSBF continues today at Sports Hall

Oct 07, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Import licenses for chicken

    Guyana has the pens and the poultry supplies to be self-sufficient throughout the year in chicken. Guyana is generally... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch