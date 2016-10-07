Umpire Pritipaul George cremated

Latest update October 7th, 2016 12:55 AM
Former President of the West Demerara Cricket Umpires Association Pritipaul George
was cremated on Wednesday at Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara. George died suddenly last Saturday following a brief illness at his home in Meten- Meer-Zorg.
George officiated in Regional age group, senior inter county and club tournaments. A release from the GCUC stated that it was a sad moment for the umpiring fraternity and his services will be missed. “George was always willing when called upon to officiate and assist his younger colleagues”, the release indicated.
Only earlier this year umpire Guianand Sookdeo who resided at Mahaica passed away. He was a member of the West Indies Cricket Board junior panel.
