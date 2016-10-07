Two men missing after boat capsizes in Venezuelan waters

Samuel Dabydeen, 42, of Lot 86 Tuschen Old Road and a crew member are missing after their fishing boat capsized in Venezuelan waters. According to Dabydeen’s sister, Radica, the incident happened last Saturday.

She told Kaieteur News that Dabydeen and two other individuals left on September 27, last, to ply their trade as fishermen in Venezuelan territory. According to her, only one man, no name given, returned from the fishing trip alive.

She said that the individual informed her of the mishap Tuesday afternoon around 18:00 hrs. He told her that he and Dabydeen and another were in a smaller boat when for some strange reason the boat flipped.

He apparently clung to a jar which kept him afloat; during that time he had no idea what happened to Dabydeen and the third person since he was busy trying to save himself.

Dabydeen’s sister said the man drifted for some time and was rescued by Trinidadian fishermen who arranged for him to return to Guyana.

The missing man’s mother told this publication that on the morning of September 27, Dabydeen visited her around 9:30 hrs before venturing on his trip. She said that although her daughters were aware of the mishap, they delayed telling her since she is of ill health.

She was finally informed Wednesday evening about her son being missing. His sister said that Dabydeen has spent his entire life as a fisherman and is a very good swimmer. The family is hopeful that the man, who will be 43 on Saturday, is still alive.

A report has been made to the Leonora Police Station.