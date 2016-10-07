Regal overcome Floodlights by five wickets

Latest update October 7th, 2016 12:55 AM
A 109-run fifth-wicket stand between Mahase Chunilall and Eric Thomas prevented a batting
collapse and handed Regal Masters a five-wicket victory over Floodlights when the Wolf’s Challenge softball tournament continued on Sunday at Malteenoes Sports Club.
Batting first Floodlights posted 182 with Wayne Jones scoring an unbeaten 68, Ramesh Narine 61 and Yunnis Yusuf 20. Fazleem Mohamed claimed 4-54 and David Harper 2-30. Regal responded with 183-5 in 19 overs. Thomas and Chunilall came together with the score on 74-4 and batted their team to safety. Thomas blasted 66 not out with eight sixes, while Chunilall made an unbeaten 54 (6×6). Raymond Harper got 20 (2×6; 1×4) as Wayne Jones snatched 2-51 from his four overs.
The semi-finals are set for the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) on Sunday with Wellman facing Wolf’s Warriors at 10:00hrs on pitch one, Regal playing Fisherman at 10:00hrs on pitch two, Parika Defenders will battle HS Masters on pitch one and Superior Woods will challenge Albion Masters on Pitch number Two at 13:00hrs.
In the female segment Trophy Stall Angels beat Wellwoman and Enterprise Divas, while Blue Divas and 4R Lioness recorded victories.
Trophy Stall Angels, Wellwoman, 4R Lioness and Blue Divas have all booked their semi-finals which will be contested on October 23; the final will also be played on the said date at DCC.
