PI into Knews grenade attack…Witness testifies to lending getaway car to wanted man

A 20-year-old man yesterday testified to lending his mother’s mother vehicle to Shemar Wilson, who is wanted by police for questioning in relation to the grenade attack on Kaieteur News.

This was the motorcar from which a live grenade was thrown at an SUV Lexus belonging to Glenn Lall, publisher of Kaieteur News.

Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 Durban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property.

The offence occurred on June 4, at Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail. The other accused remain on remand.

When the preliminary inquiry (PI) continued before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Shiv Tiwari, of Lot 151 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown told the court that Wilson, also known as Abdue, came to his home on the day in question, to borrow the motorcar, which he described as a silver Spacio. Tiwari said that he lent the vehicle belonging to his mother, to Wilson.

The witness testified that he has not heard from or seen Wilson since that day.

According to Tiwari, he was arrested by police and taken into custody, where he spent in excess of 72 hours. During that period, he recalled giving a statement to police in relation to the matter.

Police Corporal Floyd Hossanah, an expert in the detection, diffusion and demolition of explosive devices was cross-examined by Glenn Hanoman, Attorney for Alfie Garraway and Neil Bollers, Attorney for Leroy Williams. Howard, who is unrepresented, declined to cross-examine the witness.

Corporal Hossanah is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown and attached to the Bomb Disposal Unit. Corporal Hossanah was tasked with detonating the live grenade.

Also testifying was Police Constable Clayton Gittens, who is stationed at the CID, Headquarters, Eve Leary Georgetown and attached to the Crime Laboratory. Constable Gittens is a photo print technician; crime scene examiner and crime scene photographer. He took several photographs of the crime scene, which were tendered, admitted and marked into evidence.

At a September 28, court hearing, the grenade without the explosive charge was tendered and several parts of it were identified to the court by Corporal Hossanah.

Police Constable Leslie Williams, who is stationed at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, gave testimony in relation to photographic exposures he took of the motorcar from which the grenade was allegedly thrown at the Lexus SUV on September 22.

Also testifying that day was Detective Sergeant Jomo Williams. Sergeant Williams who is stationed at the East La Penitence Police Station gave evidence pertaining to a statement he witnessed Detective Sergeant Rodwell Sarrabo, taking from Garraway at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Sergeant Sarrabo, the Subordinate Officer in charge of the CID Brickdam Police Station and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kevin Das were cross-examined by Stanley Moore, Attorney for Garraway. Under cross examination Sergeant Sarrabo identified the statement he obtained from Garraway.

At a September 15, hearing Sergeant Sarrabo was called as a witness in the Voir Dire (trial within a trial) which is being conducted to inquire into the circumstances under which a statement was given to Detective Sergeant Hubert Henry by Howard at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The Voir Dire was ordered by the Chief Magistrate after Howard denied giving Sergeant Henry what was written on the third page of statement which was recorded on two sheets of paper. However, despite the denial of the accused, the statement was tendered for identification purposes by the Magistrate.

This PI was adjourned until next Tuesday, October 18.

According to reports, on the day in question, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of Saffon Street. On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres.

Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.

Shemar Wilson also known as ‘Abdue’ is still wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the grenade attack. He is 20 years of age and his last known addresses have been given as 43 North Sophia and 51 West La Penitence, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Wilson is asked to contact police on 229-2289, 229-2557, 229-2750, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.