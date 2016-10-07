NSBF continues today at Sports Hall

Latest update October 7th, 2016 12:55 AM
-Finals set for Sunday
The 2016 National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) has released its weekend schedule as the tournament continues into its second week at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The competition will continue today from 5pm with Kwakwani Secondary School versus Mackenzie High School in the Under-19 Category.
The second game features President’s College against Linden’s Technical Institute (LTI), which will be followed by St. Roses taking on New Amsterdam Multilateral School that is scheduled for 7pm.
SATURDAY: SEMI FINALS: GM. 1: KK VS BISHOPS (U14) – 2:00PM; GM. 2: MACKENZIE VS MARIAN ACADEMY (U14) – 2:45PM; GM. 3: KK VS BISHOPS (GIRLS’) – 3:30PM; GM. 4: MARIAN ACD. VS PC (GIRLS) – 4:15PM; GM. 5: MACKENZIE VS PLAISANCE (U16) – 5:00PM; GM. 6: ST. ROSES HIGH VS MARIAN ACD. (U16) – 6:00PM; GM. 7: WINNER OF GM. 1 VS 4 (U19) – 7:00PM and GM. 8: WINNER OF GM. 2 VS 3 (U19) – 8:00PM.
SUNDAY: FINALS: GM. 1: UNDER 14- 4:00PM; GM. 2: UNDER 16- 5:00PM; GM. 3: GIRLS’ D- 6:00PM; GM. 4: UNDER 19- 7:00PM.
