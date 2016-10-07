NBS 40-over cricket continues this weekend

The Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society 40-over tournament is set to continue this weekend with several matches.

On Saturday DCC will host Sophia (Aslyn Lambert and Daniel Richmond), Third Class will play Diplomats at GNISC SC (Abena Parker and Heuvel Cunha), GDF will travel to Everest (Edward Bowen and Linden Matthews), GCC will journey to GYO (Cyril Garnath and Hortence Isaacs), Transport SC will face MYO at Eve Leary (Joseph Jeffery and Abdool Zamal Willie) and Malteenoes SC will entertain UG (Mark Scott and Matthew Kissoon).

On Sunday, GDF will travel to Eve Leary to play Police (Kissoon and Jeffery), Sophia will face Third Class at DCC (Lambert and Cunha), GNIC SC will host UG (Matthews and Randy Latif), MSC will stay at home to TSC (Cyril Goberdan and Shannon Crawford) and Ace Warriors will journey to GYO (Garnath and Isaacs).