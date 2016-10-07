Latest update October 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Missing girl causes worry for mother

Oct 07, 2016

Tishana Fraser, a 16 year old of Lot 254 Lamaha Park, Georgetown disappeared four days

Missing girls: Tishana Fraser(left), Tonza Armani(right)

ago with Tonza Odessa Armani, a 23-year-old.
Tishana’s mother, Sherril Fraser, told this newspaper that her daughter came home yesterday with Armani, but then allegedly left with $250,000 in a grey car. Since then Ms Fraser has discovered that her daughter’s passport is missing. The woman fears that her daughter is being recruited as a drug mule.
Armani is reportedly residing in the United States and appeared to have befriended the smaller Fraser via Facebook.
The younger Fraser has two tattoos on both wrists, on one side the name “Akeem” is printed and the other has flowers.
The mother said that she reported her daughter missing at the East La Penitence and Providence Police stations.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these young girls is asked to contact the nearest police station.

