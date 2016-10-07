Matthew only bad fuh Haiti, it frighten Uncle Sam

Ever since some people get cable dem does look at sheer foreign news in de morning. In de night dem does look at de local news. But soon morning dem conversation is all that happen in de States, or wha BBC seh or Al Jazeera. Sometimes dem does get big argument because Guyanese got a way of tekking everything dem see pun TV as gospel.

Was one big quarrel last night because one man swear that NBC got de most accurate weather forecast in de whole States. That mean that whatever NBC seh gun happen that is wha gun happen.

Hurricane Matthew was coming full speed to Florida after it lick up Haiti and kill nuff people. It also lick up de Bahamas suh Florida was preparing. De weather forecast show how de hurricane gun brush Miami Beach and all dem place.

De news mek people run to dem stores and buy out everything dem had. People buy generator, torch light, plenty food, water—just about everything. After all NBC seh de hurricane coming and it gun come.

Dem close down school; dem ground all dem flight and dem board up windows. Police drive round and chase people off de streets and nuff of dem lef dem home to go to shelters. Dem boys seh that if was in Guyana by de time dem people go back home dem woulda find empty houses. This country always got people who does mek profit when dem got a disaster.

Anyhow, people lock down and wait fuh Matthew but while dem waiting Matthew going about he business. He miss Florida altogether and that is wha start de quarrel.

How this most accurate forecast miss? Wha gun happen wid all dem things that people buy? Who gun help dem clear de expense dem create?

Dem boys seh that one thing dem know fuh sure is that de Man Above never give people more than dem can bear. And if that is de case Haiti can bear a lot. It bear a big earthquake and it just bear Matthew but some of de bearers dead.

Guyana ain’t got to bear dem things but it got to bear de politicians.

Talk half and don’t listen to all this accurate thing.