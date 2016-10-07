Latest update October 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MARAD warns of crackdown on unlicensed Bartica river vessels

Oct 07, 2016 News 0

The Maritime Administration (MARAD) plans to establish a permanent presence in Bartica to

Harbour Master, Ag, Michael Tennant

Harbour Master, Ag, Michael Tennant

tackle the operation of unlicensed river vessels.
Acting Harbour Master, Michael Tennant, said that uncertified boat operators and unlicensed vessels operating in the Mazaruni and Essequibo channels are unacceptable and unlawful.
He was speaking with the Government Information Agency (GINA).
According to Tennant, office space was acquired in Bartica which will enable the department to enforce safe and authorized river practices. In the interim, personnel from MARAD will be working every day to identify and report unlicensed operators.
“We have Captain David Mittholtzer up here and I’ve instructed him to intensify the efforts of MARAD to ensure that persons operating vessels in the waterways, once he knows them and recognise them, to let them know to have their vessels certified, if not we’ll have to stop them from operating,” Tennant warned.
Tenant said that if operators fail to license their vessels they can be charged and placed before the court. The fine for operating an unlicensed vessel for commercial activities is $1M and $400,000 for uncertified captains.

Authorities have warned of a crackdown to ensure speed boats operating in the Barttica area, Region Seven, are licensed.

Authorities have warned of a crackdown to ensure speed boats operating in the Barttica area, Region Seven, are licensed.

Further, the acting Harbour Master pointed out that persons must be trained before being licensed. The training entails being taken out on the vessel by a knowledgeable senior person who would assess the trainee.
Classes are being conducted by Captain Mittleholzer who would send an application for the operators’ license to MARAD.
Following that, a recommendation would be made by the Regional Officer and the vessel would be examined. Only after all checks would have been made and passed that the vessel and operator would be licenced.
Additionally, random inspections would be undertaken of licenced vessels and if the requirements are not met or upheld, the operators’ licenses will be revoked, Tennant said.
The Maritime Administration of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is responsible for regulating and monitoring the operation of all vessels on the waterways of Guyana. The department operates in accordance with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and was established and regulated in 2003 under the 1997 Merchant Shipping Act.

More in this category

Sports

Atmosphere in camp mirrors 2011 when we played T&T – Walter Moore

Atmosphere in camp mirrors 2011 when we played T&T –...

Oct 07, 2016

By Franklin Wilson compliments of: Fazias Collection, Fitness Express, NAMILCO, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. Finland based Golden Jaguar Walter Moore who has represented Guyana at every level from...
Read More
Courts 2016 Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Schools receive balls to aid preparations

Courts 2016 Pee Wee Schools Football...

Oct 07, 2016

GCB Jaguars 3-day League ..Foo, Khan leads L/C’tyne to ‘double’ crown

GCB Jaguars 3-day League ..Foo, Khan leads...

Oct 07, 2016

IRB to receive official protest letter shortly – Green

IRB to receive official protest letter shortly...

Oct 07, 2016

Webster and Sukhram, Bissessar, dominate at Suriname Open Golf Tournament

Webster and Sukhram, Bissessar, dominate at...

Oct 07, 2016

NBS 40-over cricket continues this weekend

NBS 40-over cricket continues this weekend

Oct 07, 2016

NSBF continues today at Sports Hall

NSBF continues today at Sports Hall

Oct 07, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Import licenses for chicken

    Guyana has the pens and the poultry supplies to be self-sufficient throughout the year in chicken. Guyana is generally... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch