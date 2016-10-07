GCB Jaguars 3-day League ..Foo, Khan leads L/C’tyne to ‘double’ crown

West Dem & East Coast battle for runner-up spot

By Sean Devers

Despite the loss of Veerasammy Permaul after two rounds, defending 50-over League Champions

Lower Corentyne proved to be the strongest team in the GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise League and their performance in the inaugural tournament has been outstanding with them being the only team to win five matches to sit on an assailable 95.3 points.

Led by National under-19 left-arm spinner Kasim Khan’s 29 wickets and Jonathon Foo’s 541 runs, just one run less than the league’s leading run-scorer 23-year-old Chanderpaul Hemraj with 542 runs, L/C’tyne is already assured of the inaugural title.

The focus in the seventh and final round, starting today from 09:30hrs will be on the Runner-up position which will be either West Demerara (76.8) or East Coast (68.5).

Hemraj’s 250 is the only double century in the League, in which he also has two fifties (81 & 91) and he will want to return to First-Class for the first time since 2014, while Bhaskar Yadram has 483 runs and two tons.

They will be heavily depended on by East Coast while leg-spinner Amir Khan and Kamesh Yadram could do the bulk of the bowling if East Coast is to beat East Bank at Enterprise in a ‘must win’ game if they hope to go past West Demerara.

For East Coast to finish as runners-up, West Demerara must also lose to Essequibo at Tuschen. But that is easier said than done since 20-year-old Tagenarine Chanderpaul is in great form for West Demerara.

Chanderpaul’s 511 runs is only behind Hemraj and Foo in the runs aggregate, while his 184 is the

second highest run-scorer in the League.

Only his father, former West Indies batsman Shiv Chanderpaul who is playing for Essequibo and Upper Corentyne’s Test batsman Assad Fudadin, has demonstrated similar temperament to Tagenarine’s.

West Demerara’s Akshaya Persaud and Bajan Raymon Reifer have centuries in this League while Renaldo Renee, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd and National U-19 Captain Travis Persaud are also capable of big scores.

Pacer Shepherd has two five wicket hauls in the League and in tandem with Reifer’s left arm seam gives West Dem a potent new ball attack for Richie Looknauth and Dhanpaul to build on.

In the other matches in the round, Georgetown come up against U/C’tyne at Bourda and Champions L/C’tyne face-off with West Berbice at Port Mourant.

The six rounds have produced lots of runs with 16 batsmen scoring 18 tons. Foo and Bhaskar Yadram, who scored two hundreds in the game against Essequibo on a batting paradise at the Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Coast, have two each.

Chandrapaul Hemraj’s 250 in Essequibo was delightful and he leads the runs aggregate with 542, Jonathan Foo who began with centuries in the first two rounds has 541, while Tagenarine Chanderpaul, set to add to his 15 First-Class matches when the WICB PCL four-day cricket commences at Providence on November 11, is the only other batsman with 500 runs with 511.

Bhaskar Yadram, on the back of his twin tons, has 483 runs, while Georgetown’s all-rounder Christopher Barnwell, who returned to form with a century and followed it up in the next match with 91, is the only other player to reach 400 runs with 406.

Seventeen bowlers have captured five wicket hauls with Kasim Khan’s 7-25 being the best figures in the league, while U/C’tyne’s off-spinner Eon Hooper has the most five-wicket hauls (4) and wickets (34).

Georgetown’s Gajanan Suknanan has looked the best off-spinner in the League and has 31 wickets with 7-37 being his best effort, while Kassim Khan’s 29 scalps means that the top three spots belong to spinners on what have been slow spin friendly tracks.

The West Demerara pair of fast bowlers Shepherd (26) and Reifer (25) are the only others to take 25 wickets.

Veerasammy Permaul took three five-wicket hauls and took 19 scalps before he left after the second round for West Indies ‘A’ team duties in Sri Lanka. Kasim Khan and Essequibo’s Akenie Adams are the others with three five-wicket hauls.

Shepherd (2), Reifer and Keyron ‘Red Man’ Fraser (Fraser also made a century), are the only fast bowlers with five-wicket hauls in the league.

Batsmen with 100s:

Foo (L/C), T. Chanderpaul (W/D), Kevin Boodie (E’bo), Reifer (W/D), Sherfane Rutherford (E/B), Kyron Fraser (W/B’ce), Kemo Paul (E’bo), Chris Barnwell (GT), Bhaskar Yadram (E/C), Devon Clements (L/C), Andrew Lyght Jr (GT), Akshaya Persaud (W/D 250), Assad Fudadin (U-C), Chanderpaul Hemraj (E/C).

Bowlers with 5-wkt hauls:

Kasim Khan (L/C), Permaul (L/C), Akenie Adams (E’bo), Ian Hooper (U/C), Ershad Ali (E/B), Reifer (W/B), Anthony Adams (E’bo), Gudakesh Motie (W/B), Amir Khan (E/C), Shepherd (W/D 2), Kamesh Yadram (E/C),Danny Narayan (E/B), Gajanan Suknanan (GT ), Shawn Perrier (U/C), Royston Crandon (L/C), Sharaz Ramcharran (L/C), Steven Sankar (E/B), Keyron Fraser (U/C).