Forbes Burnham Award and Mentorship scheme

Latest update October 7th, 2016 12:55 AM
23 more students inducted
The Burnham Foundation awarded 23 more students who successfully completed the National Grade Six Assessment examinations this year. The group was inducted on October 2, last, into a mentorship scheme at the Critchlow Labour College, where a ceremony was held.
The motto for the scheme is promoting, nurturing and caring for our youths.
The group of inductees represents the third batch into the scheme since it took over the administration of the scheme from the People’s National Congress (PNC) Georgetown District Awards and Mentorship Scheme which started in 2001.
For the next five years of their secondary school life, they along with their parents would be provided with various indoors and outdoors exposure which will impact them positively. The parents of the inductees will all benefit for improvement of their parenting skills.
The activities which will be taught will gear to complement the school system and supplement the role of the family based on volunteerism which will give adults an opportunity to give back to society while moulding the youths.
So far over 60 students have benefited from the scheme.
