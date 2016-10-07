Courts 2016 Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Schools receive balls to aid preparations

Schools competing in this year’s Courts Pee Wee Football Competition received footballs to aid in their preparations for the event that opens tomorrow with twelve matches at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

Yesterday, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the Guyana Girls Guides Pavillion, Co-Director of Petra Organisation Troy Mendonca handed over the footballs to representatives of the participating schools in the presence of the media.

Mendonca in a short address said that they are heartened by the fact that this year’s competition will see the addition of teams that did not participate last year.

The schools in this year’s competition are: defending champion St. Angela’s, Stella Maris (2014 winners), St Puis (2013 champs), Marian Academy (2012 winners), Enterprise, Tucville, New Guyana School, West Ruimveldt, St Margaret’s, St Agnes, South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, Smith Memorial, St Gabriel’s, F.E Pollard, Comenius, Success Academy, Mae’s, St. Ambrose, Winfer Garden, St Stephen’s, Redeemer, J.E. Burnham and School of the Nations.

Winners of the tourney will receive the championship trophy, medals, a set of team uniforms and certificates, while the runners-up will collect the second place trophy, medals, six footballs and certificates.

The third placed side will receive the respective trophy, four balls and certificates, while fourth placed will be presented with a trophy and certificates. The most discipline team will also be presented with a trophy.

On the individual side, the most valuable player, highest goal scorer and best goalkeeper will each receive a trophy and football cleats.

The event slated to run from October 8th – November 19th at the Thirst Park ground, will feature 24 schools competing in a round-robin format after which the top two teams from each group will join the best four third positioned teams in the round of 16 knock-out stage.

The eight schools that lose during the Round of 16 will then vie for positions nine through 16 until the tournament finishes.