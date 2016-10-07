City Constab finds rifle in Stabroek Market

Ranks of the City Constabulary unearthed a rifle during a sting operation conducted at Section Seven of Stabroek Market. This is according to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gordon Langevine, who was the officer in charge of

the operation.

Langevine said that after receiving information on Wednesday, the constabulary conducted a sting operation. During the operation a young man of East Indian descent, who was sitting on a stand in Section Seven was searched by city constables, Langevine said.

The Assistant Superintendent said that he instructed one of the ranks to search the young man. It was at this point the man dropped a bag and made good his escape. It was added that ranks gave chase, but were unsuccessful in detaining the man.

The official said the bag he was carrying was recovered and a search uncovered an unlicensed rifle. However there was no matching ammunition found.

“It is time we rid the Stabroek Market of these elements, because these elements use the Stabroek Market by night, to carry out their criminal activities. So my message to those who have intentions of using the Stabroek Market to carry out their criminal activities is that they will have to desist.”

The official said that Section Seven of the market is used at a safe haven for the sale of illegal drugs and firearms. He noted that some of these firearms are used in robberies in the area.

Chief Constable, Andrew Foo, said that the constabulary has a comprehensive plan in relation to the two primary markets, Stabroek and Bourda. He added that on a daily basis ranks conduct patrols of these markets, in uniform and in plain clothes.

Foo added that the City Constabulary has suggested to the council that there be some reconfiguration of vendors in the area.

Town Clerk, Royston King, said that the Council will be reorganizing Section Seven of Stabroek Market, noting that at night vendors would leave their goods at the top of the stalls. This, the Town Clerk added, is allowing criminal elements to hide behind the piled up goods.

“It is also preventing the free movement of our security officer.” King said.

The official said that he has met with the vendors of section seven yesterday and would have informed them that they have to remove their goods at the end of every business day. This, he added, would allow for free access to the canopy area.

The Council has been having numerous problems with the way vending is done in the area, he added.

Recently, during a cordon and search, 27 small packets of marijuana leaves, seeds and stems were found, along with a number of house breaking implements. These items were all found in one stall, located in Section Seven of Stabroek Market.