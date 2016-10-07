BCB/NY Business Group tourney…Blairmont ‘A’ through to quarter finals

Half centuries by Alex Algoo, Steve Deonarine, Joel Seitaram, Krystof Bahadur, Zameer

Inshan, Javid Karim and a six- wicket haul from Nigel Deodat highlighted the latest round of matches in New York Business Group sponsored two innings under 19 cricket competition for teams in Berbice which were contested recently.

At Blairmont, their ‘A’ team won the toss and batted first scoring 251-6 declared. Zameer Inshan top scored with 65 and got support from Javid Karim 54, Seon Glasgow 46 and Marvan Prashad 41. Shahid Baksh took 4 for 55 for the ‘B’ team who replied with 117 all out. Jaden Trotz got 31 and Baksh 25; Nigel Deodat grabbed 6-20 and Glasgow 3-19. Forced to follow on, they feared worst in the second innings, collapsing to 76 all out. Keyon Gangoo snared 4-15 and Deodat 4-17 to lead their team to an innings and 58 runs victory, thus topping the zone and qualify for the quarter finals.

Over at the Cumberland ground in East Canje, Tucber Park and Young Warriors CC played to a draw without a first innings result. Tucber Park batted after winning the toss and scored 223-9 off 47.1 overs. Steve Deonarine struck 64 with eight fours while Joel Seitaram cracked 59 (4×4 and 3×6), Leon Swamy 28 and Trevon Caesar 25. Bowling for Young Warriors, Jamal Frank snared 4-28 and left arm spinner Trevon Stanislaus 4-69. In reply, the home team batted solidly to finish on 170 for 3. Alex Algoo scored 67 (9×4,1×6) and Kristoff Bahadur 60 (5×4 and 3×6) at stumps. The match will be replayed on Saturday at the said venue; the rules states that if no first innings is decided by the first day, then the match will continue into the second day until first innings points is obtained.

Achievers will host Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports club in their quarter final fixture this weekend.