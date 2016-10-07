Atmosphere in camp mirrors 2011 when we played T&T – Walter Moore

Finland based Golden Jaguar Walter Moore who has represented Guyana at every level from Under-15 up to senior is of the view that Guyana will take care of business against arch rivals Suriname tomorrow at the Andre Kamperveen Stadium, Paramaribo when the two nations collide in Round 3 action of the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport prior to the team’s departure for Suriname last night, Moore stated emphatically that while Suriname is always a formidable opponent, he is confident that Guyana will be victorious.

“It is always a battle between us and we always want to beat them. Being encamped for

the past three days, I can tell you that the atmosphere is just like 2011 when we played Trinidad and Tobago. Everyone is relaxed, focused and ready to go.” Guyana has been on the victorious end between the sides in their last two matches and Moore says the team is looking to extend that streak.

“As a unit we are looking to continue that streak. Along with the coach and the system that we play I don’t see us not doing well, it is all up to us to execute what we know all too well on the field of play tomorrow.”

He noted that with the new players who have been added to the side along with the seasoned campaigners combining efforts, all Guyana would be proud. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we cannot come away with three points.”

While Suriname is first and foremost in the minds of the players and Technical Staff, Moore says he is looking forward for all Guyanese to send out positive vibes towards the team as

they will go out and do what they always do, play hard and represent well. He also issued a call for Guyana to come out next Tuesday for the big clash with the Caribbean’s #1 side, Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz at the Leonora Track and Field Facility Football Field.

“You guys need to come out and support your Golden Jaguars, many of whom ply their trade away on the professional circuit just like many of the Jamaicans we would be facing. Come and see how Guyana would do against them, bring all your energy to support us in this quest to run them down and push us to victory. If you missed the 11th of November 2011, you shouldn’t miss this one because history has a way of repeating itself.”