TEACHING CHILDREN SELF-CONTROL

In today’s society, teaching children the important lessons and values of life is extremely difficult because of all the crime, drugs, gangs and violence, not to mention smart phones, computers and television that have permeated their lives.

It is common for most children to want the best things in life in the shortest possible time but they do not want to make any sacrifice in order to get them. Most children learn this type of attitude from those who are wealthy.

Teachers, parents and guardians must convey to children the value of decency and honesty. They must also teach them that an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay, delayed gratification and putting the needs of the country before theirs are important values in society.

These values must be instilled in children in order for them to have a moral character and to understand the pros and cons of society and what real life is all about. It is not an easy task but it could be achieved with the virtues of temperance/moderation, self-control and respect.

In order for self-control to develop in children, they must be taught humility and how to be modest. They should also be trained to be patient, when to put away their toys, having a set bedtime and not to have temper tantrums.

This could lay a solid foundation for self-control in children as they develop into adults.

It is also crucial for parents and elders to lead by example, especially in their homes. They should teach their children the values of society at a young age. Teachers should also do the same in schools. They should teach children to become role models by not always seeking to be the centre of attention, not boasting about their success, but must always show concern for others and be courageous and cheerful in the face of difficulties.

These examples will definitely help children to develop good and decent habits and to achieve success and gain respect. Teaching children will also help children to become better communicators and to associate more easily with others.

No one is perfect and there is no need for parents and guardians to appear perfect to their children. The ability to admit mistakes and to try to do better is at the very heart of virtues. Children should be taught to respect and to be courteous to one another and elders.

In this technological age, it is also important for parents to monitor their children’s use of the social media and cell phones and their access to television. Cell phones and tablets should not dominate the lives of children. These gadgets should be banned from the dinner table where meaningful family conversations should take place.

Children are constantly under stress because of peer pressure therefore simple things such getting them to be involved in more outdoor activities such as camping, playing in the park or going to the zoo will help them to relax.

Self-control is indeed important to the health and happiness of children. Teaching children the importance of self-control in childhood would help them to seek long-term gains over short term pleasures.

This is crucial for helping them to be moral, choose a good career and make proper decisions, especially in relationships which can lead to marriage, family life and the up-bringing of children the union produces.

Studies have shown that children who have a high level of self-control from youth will likely grow up to be law abiding citizens, make better career choices, choose good spouses and become decent and respectable parents capable of putting the needs of their children and their significant others before their own.

They will also become better friends and neighbours and leaders in society.