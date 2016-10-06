Prosecutor granted time to review statement in Freddie Kissoon assault trial

The trial of Kwame McCoy, Jason Abdulla and Shawn Hinds- who are charged with an alleged 2010 assault on newspaper columnist, Frederick Kissoon- was adjourned until next Wednesday after the prosecutor requested time to review statement.

When the case was called yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman, the court was informed that Police Prosecutor Vishnu Hunt was holding for another prosecutor.

Prosecutor Hunt requested a short adjournment to review a statement given by Police Corporal Kerry Joseph, who was present in court.

Corporal Joseph was scheduled to be further cross-examined by the prosecution. The police witness was accused of driving the getaway vehicle which transported the assailants after they allegedly threw fecal matter at Kissoon.

However, the police witness denied having any involvement in the crime when he was called to testify last month. At that court hearing the witness was questioned by Police Prosecutor Kerry Bostwick about his knowledge and involvement in the incident.

According to reports, the trio is accused of throwing fecal matter into Kissoon’s face, when he emerged from Nigel’s Supermarket, Robb Street, Georgetown on May 24, 2010. It was reported that the men walked up to the newspaper columnist vehicle and threw the substance on him.

Based on reports, after the attack Kissoon managed to drive behind the perpetrators who ran north along Light Street then west into North Road, before entering a waiting motorcar. Kissoon reportedly tried to intercept the motorcar but backed off to avoid a collision.

Magistrate Latchman put off the matter until October 12 at 13:30hrs.