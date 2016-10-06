Latest update October 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Prosecutor granted time to review statement in Freddie Kissoon assault trial

Oct 06, 2016 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

The trial of Kwame McCoy, Jason Abdulla and Shawn Hinds- who are charged with an alleged 2010 assault on newspaper columnist, Frederick Kissoon- was adjourned until next Wednesday after the prosecutor requested time to review statement.
When the case was called yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman, the court was informed that Police Prosecutor Vishnu Hunt was holding for another prosecutor.
Prosecutor Hunt requested a short adjournment to review a statement given by Police Corporal Kerry Joseph, who was present in court.
Corporal Joseph was scheduled to be further cross-examined by the prosecution. The police witness was accused of driving the getaway vehicle which transported the assailants after they allegedly threw fecal matter at Kissoon.
However, the police witness denied having any involvement in the crime when he was called to testify last month. At that court hearing the witness was questioned by Police Prosecutor Kerry Bostwick about his knowledge and involvement in the incident.
According to reports, the trio is accused of throwing fecal matter into Kissoon’s face, when he emerged from Nigel’s Supermarket, Robb Street, Georgetown on May 24, 2010. It was reported that the men walked up to the newspaper columnist vehicle and threw the substance on him.
Based on reports, after the attack Kissoon managed to drive behind the perpetrators who ran north along Light Street then west into North Road, before entering a waiting motorcar. Kissoon reportedly tried to intercept the motorcar but backed off to avoid a collision.
Magistrate Latchman put off the matter until October 12 at 13:30hrs.

More in this category

Sports

Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall combine to inject funds into Under-13 cricket

Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall combine to inject funds into Under-13...

Oct 06, 2016

At a simple but significant launching ceremony held last Friday evening at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground, Queenstown, Georgetown, Lalta Gainda of Bel Air Rubis and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall,...
Read More
Windies in crisis after Babar hundred ensures second whitewash

Windies in crisis after Babar hundred ensures...

Oct 06, 2016

ABSAA/The Soccer Ball Project taking shape in Guyana

ABSAA/The Soccer Ball Project taking shape in...

Oct 06, 2016

Jammers upset Warriors in overtime to take title

Jammers upset Warriors in overtime to take title

Oct 06, 2016

RHTYSC, MS surpasses 2016 target of 300 programmes/activities

RHTYSC, MS surpasses 2016 target of 300...

Oct 06, 2016

Everest CC congratulates Hemraj, Chanderpaul, Khan and Persaud on outstanding performances

Everest CC congratulates Hemraj, Chanderpaul,...

Oct 06, 2016

Slight change made to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic set for this Sunday Activity to be a day affair

Slight change made to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic...

Oct 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • China policy

    The repossession of state lands given to Chinese mega company Bai Shan Lin will have severe repercussions for Chinese... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch