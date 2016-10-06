Latest update October 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana, Suriname agri officials receive training on climate change risks

Oct 06, 2016 News 0

Several agricultural officials and senior personnel from agriculture related institutions in Guyana and Suriname today completed a three day Risk Mapping workshop by the United Nations Development Project (UNDP)and the Inter

IICA Local representative Wilmot Garnett addresses participants at the IICA/UNDP Agricultural Risk Management (ARM) workshop for Guyanese and Surinamese officials.

IICA Local representative Wilmot Garnett addresses participants at the IICA/UNDP Agricultural Risk Management (ARM) workshop for Guyanese and Surinamese officials.

American Institute for Cooperation of Agriculture (IICA) aimed at building their technical skills and capacities for dealing with impacts of climate change.
The venue was the Boardroom of the Ministry of Agriculture.
Local Representative of the IICA, Wilmot Garnett, said that the aim of the workshop was to facilitate Guyana and Suriname in enhancing their institutional capacity to develop, use and store Risks Maps for Agriculture Risk Management (ARM) and Agriculture Disaster Risk Management (ADRM) for Extreme Environmental Events in the Agricultural Sector.
He said that the use of ICT and modern technologies such as Geographic Information Systems and integrated data management, which the workshop addressed, can provide valuable insights to decision makers to enhance resilience and reduce vulnerability of the agriculture sector in Guyana and Suriname.
Garnett said that the onset of climatic change and variability in the Caribbean region, the second most vulnerable region, presents significant challenges for disaster response and agricultural management.
Building resilience of agricultural production systems to environmental risks of the agricultural sector is necessary, if revitalisation and repositioning of the sector is required to contribute positively to economic, social and rural environmental prosperity.
Unfortunately, limited institutional capacity exists to promote and support agriculture risk management.
The workshop’s enhanced efforts are aimed at remedying the deficits in institutional knowledge and capacities of agriculture related institutions in Guyana and Suriname in climate change adaptation and environmental management themes critical to the sustainable development agendas of both countries.
It also addressed appropriate agro-meteorological and climatic challenges of Institutions, targeted with respect to data requirements to formulate and use risk maps, and also focus specific examples of how this can occur with hands on applications.
The resource persons were David Nicholas Oswald, Founder and President of De Design and Environment Inc. of Canada; and his colleague Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialist, Trevor Smith.
Some of the topics included: conceptual framework of risk management, data fusion, risk mapping, information architecture for risk mapping, flood and drought risks (Guyana and Suriname), pest risk/disease maps, and agricultural risk maps for saline intrusion risk among others.

More in this category

Sports

Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall combine to inject funds into Under-13 cricket

Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall combine to inject funds into Under-13...

Oct 06, 2016

At a simple but significant launching ceremony held last Friday evening at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground, Queenstown, Georgetown, Lalta Gainda of Bel Air Rubis and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall,...
Read More
Windies in crisis after Babar hundred ensures second whitewash

Windies in crisis after Babar hundred ensures...

Oct 06, 2016

ABSAA/The Soccer Ball Project taking shape in Guyana

ABSAA/The Soccer Ball Project taking shape in...

Oct 06, 2016

Jammers upset Warriors in overtime to take title

Jammers upset Warriors in overtime to take title

Oct 06, 2016

RHTYSC, MS surpasses 2016 target of 300 programmes/activities

RHTYSC, MS surpasses 2016 target of 300...

Oct 06, 2016

Everest CC congratulates Hemraj, Chanderpaul, Khan and Persaud on outstanding performances

Everest CC congratulates Hemraj, Chanderpaul,...

Oct 06, 2016

Slight change made to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic set for this Sunday Activity to be a day affair

Slight change made to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic...

Oct 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • China policy

    The repossession of state lands given to Chinese mega company Bai Shan Lin will have severe repercussions for Chinese... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch