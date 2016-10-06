GRA lectures Linden contractors on tax obligations

Officers from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) met with contractors and sub-contractors in Linden last Wednesday to “enlighten them” on tax obligations in the profession, including the procedure for obtaining a Tender

Certificate of Compliance.

A Tender Certificate of Compliance which is now valid for six-months, instead of three months, is one of the key documents required for contractors operating in that capacity solely or as a partnership when bidding for a government contract.

In obtaining the document, the applicant must be in possession of a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and ensure all returns are filed and taxes paid.

Manager of the GRA’s Tax Advisory Services Section, Naresha Bobb-Semple, who led the discussion along with Tax Specialist, Deslyn Bess, and Communications Officer, Fabian Clowes, used the occasion to offer advice on best practices, especially for newcomers to the profession.

According to GRA, she expounded on the importance of maintaining books and records and preparing income and expenditure statements so as to corroborate claims for expenses incurred directly on the business or through sub-contracting.

“The responsibility of contractors in capacity as employers to remit Pay As You Earn (PAYE) on a monthly basis and ensure the NIS contributions of their employees are treated as a deduction was also addressed. Brochures, booklets forms and other reading materials were distributed to the contractors, who were at the time gathered at a forum hosted by the Linden Chamber of Industry Commerce and Development at the Linden Enterprise Network Building Republic Avenue, Linden Region Ten. Sub-contractors and those aspiring were also present.”

Those who are involved in construction were advised on the application of Value Added Tax (VAT) to cement.

“The VAT Act provides for the zero-rating of “a supply of locally produced sand, stone, concrete blocks, plywood, lumber or similar materials of a type and quality used for construction, but not including items containing imported materials, except in the case of concrete blocks and plywood.”