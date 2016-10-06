Latest update October 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRA lectures Linden contractors on tax obligations

Oct 06, 2016 News 0

Officers from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) met with contractors and sub-contractors in Linden last Wednesday to “enlighten them” on tax obligations in the profession, including the procedure for obtaining a Tender

Manager of the GRA’s Tax Advisory Services Section, Naresha Bobb-Semple, speaking to a gathering of contractors in the boardroom of the Linden Enterprise Network

Manager of the GRA’s Tax Advisory Services Section, Naresha Bobb-Semple, speaking to a gathering of contractors in the boardroom of the Linden Enterprise Network

Certificate of Compliance.
A Tender Certificate of Compliance which is now valid for six-months, instead of three months, is one of the key documents required for contractors operating in that capacity solely or as a partnership when bidding for a government contract.
In obtaining the document, the applicant must be in possession of a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and ensure all returns are filed and taxes paid.
Manager of the GRA’s Tax Advisory Services Section, Naresha Bobb-Semple, who led the discussion along with Tax Specialist, Deslyn Bess, and Communications Officer, Fabian Clowes, used the occasion to offer advice on best practices, especially for newcomers to the profession.
According to GRA, she expounded on the importance of maintaining books and records and preparing income and expenditure statements so as to corroborate claims for expenses incurred directly on the business or through sub-contracting.
“The responsibility of contractors in capacity as employers to remit Pay As You Earn (PAYE) on a monthly basis and ensure the NIS contributions of their employees are treated as a deduction was also addressed. Brochures, booklets forms and other reading materials were distributed to the contractors, who were at the time gathered at a forum hosted by the Linden Chamber of Industry Commerce and Development at the Linden Enterprise Network Building Republic Avenue, Linden Region Ten. Sub-contractors and those aspiring were also present.”
Those who are involved in construction were advised on the application of Value Added Tax (VAT) to cement.
“The VAT Act provides for the zero-rating of “a supply of locally produced sand, stone, concrete blocks, plywood, lumber or similar materials of a type and quality used for construction, but not including items containing imported materials, except in the case of concrete blocks and plywood.”

More in this category

Sports

Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall combine to inject funds into Under-13 cricket

Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall combine to inject funds into Under-13...

Oct 06, 2016

At a simple but significant launching ceremony held last Friday evening at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground, Queenstown, Georgetown, Lalta Gainda of Bel Air Rubis and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall,...
Read More
Windies in crisis after Babar hundred ensures second whitewash

Windies in crisis after Babar hundred ensures...

Oct 06, 2016

ABSAA/The Soccer Ball Project taking shape in Guyana

ABSAA/The Soccer Ball Project taking shape in...

Oct 06, 2016

Jammers upset Warriors in overtime to take title

Jammers upset Warriors in overtime to take title

Oct 06, 2016

RHTYSC, MS surpasses 2016 target of 300 programmes/activities

RHTYSC, MS surpasses 2016 target of 300...

Oct 06, 2016

Everest CC congratulates Hemraj, Chanderpaul, Khan and Persaud on outstanding performances

Everest CC congratulates Hemraj, Chanderpaul,...

Oct 06, 2016

Slight change made to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic set for this Sunday Activity to be a day affair

Slight change made to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic...

Oct 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • China policy

    The repossession of state lands given to Chinese mega company Bai Shan Lin will have severe repercussions for Chinese... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch