Former CANU Prosecutor dies

Oct 06, 2016 News 0

Seventy one-year-old Oswald Massiah, a former Prosecutor of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) collapsed and died early yesterday at the Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) stelling.
It is believed that Massiah died from heart ailment. However, a Post Mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death on Friday.
The father of five was on his way home when he collapsed in his car. He was pronounced dead at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.
His son, Kerk Massiah, said that based on the reports he received, his father was “cracking” a few jokes with some boys at the stelling just before he died.
“He was making jokes with the boys and when the boat started to load up, he drive up and when it was his turn, somebody go to him to tell him to drive up but they discovered him dead and they called the police,” the younger Massiah explained.
He said that the police were summoned and his father was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He related that he spoke to his father two weeks ago and all was well.
Massiah recently retired from CANU after serving as special prosecutor for several years. He was also a former police prosecutor before moving on to CANU.

