Cops rule out robbery as probe continues into taxi driver’s death

Investigators have ruled out robbery as they continue to probe the death of 24-year-old Roland Judy, the taxi driver whose body was found in an isolated area at the back of Tuschen Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD) with

gunshot wounds.

Initially, it was reported that Judy also known as “Vishal” was shot to the chest during a robbery by two men who had hired his taxi Tuesday afternoon. However, the police have ruled out robbery as the motive.

They believed that the man’s wedding band, phone and money were taken by the suspects to mislead them during their investigation.

This newspaper was told that detectives are working on several theories as they continue their probe. One theory is that the taxi driver might have been innocently hired to take the bandits to their target.

“Maybe he had to wait on them (bandits) at a distance and when the men got back to the car, they took Judy to another location and killed him, suspecting that he saw something,” a rank opined. Another theory is that the young man might have been an accomplice of the suspects.

Reports are that the police are checking in the area to determine whether there were any robberies.

Rudolph Singh, the dead man’s father, said that he was informed that the young man was shot shortly after 19:00 hrs on Tuesday. He said that his son was never involved in any illegal activities. He does not believe that the father of one was linked to any skullduggery.

Kaieteur News was informed that residents in an area known as “Blacka” heard gunshots and when they checked, they discovered the body of the taxi driver slumped in the driver’s seat of his car covered in blood. He had only been operating taxi for four months.