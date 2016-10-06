CJIA’s US$150 extension… Govt summons CHEC to meeting over delays

-contractor under pressure to simultaneously work on runway, terminal buildings

Amidst delays, Government has announced plans to meet with the Chinese contractor of the US$150M Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) extension project.

According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday, it will be pushing for China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to conduct simultaneous works on the current runway extension, a new arrival building and renovations of the existing terminal building.

This is to ensure that the massive project meets a December 1, 2017 deadline.

According to the Ministry, yesterday, the meeting with a CHEC team is set for some time later this month and it is “to discuss areas of concerns” for the project.

The meeting would follow a request from Project Manager, Carmichael Thorne.

“Mr. Thorne has already contacted CHEC’s management, with the intent to have unsatisfactory areas rectified,”

Among the areas Government wants CHEC to pay attention to is the final submission of the construction drawings of the new arrival terminal building and the timely delivery of concrete onsite.

Already, the Ministry has proposed a fast-tracking of the project via simultaneous works to the runway, new arrival terminal building and renovations of the existing terminal building, the statement from Government said yesterday.

CHEC is also being asked to submit details of the procurement schedule for equipment and update the Government on the progress of a generator room and fire pump station.

“In regards to the fast-tracking of the project, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has proposed to CHEC that works on the new terminal be conducted in parallel with works on the existing building and runway,” the Ministry said.

This proposal will require additional manpower and equipment to achieve the December 2017 deadline.

Government did not immediately disclose yesterday who will foot the bill for the additional manpower and equipment.

“We are progressing but we can do better,” Project Manager Thorne, explained.

“There are areas we can improve on and these are areas that the contractor can improve on by upping the efforts.”

CHEC has been asked to provide supporting documents detailing the designs, plans, schedules and assigned resources before the scheduled meeting. In July, the media was given a tour of ongoing works.

Guyana and China signed a US$138M contract on November 11, 2011 for the project with an additional US$12M to be funded by Government.

The Design-Build 32-months project should have been completed in September last year.

The project is being supervised by MMM Group and CEMCO Inc.

Among other things, the project should have seen the extension of the current runway by another 1,000 meters with a new terminal building with bridges and more check-in and departure booths along with concessions.

However, the David Granger administration, on entering office last year, moved to negotiate a new deal with CHEC which saw plans for the current terminal building to be converted into departures only.

A new building will cater for arriving passengers.

The project, after being announced, was not only marred by delays, but has seen objections from residents living in the area.

CHEC was forced to abandon work on one side of the runway to the southern end because of poor soil conditions.

There have been a number of industrial accidents, including the death of Chinese worker.

CHEC is also accused of concentrating too much on another major project it has taken on…the MovieTowne mall project at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

Recently, CHEC came into the news when it was learnt that the Chinese company has signed a multi-million contract with a Suriname state-owned firm to buy stones.

Local producers protested but Government said that CHEC is claiming that the local stones are too expensive.

There have been questions over time about the need for such a major project at this time.

The previous People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration had insisted that the current airport is too crowded and that there is potential for Guyana to become a hub to Africa.

Back in July, it was disclosed that there are currently 11 contractors tasked with the shuttling of sand and other equipment.

The project included about 260 workers of whom 188 were locals. It was disclosed back in July that there were 125 dump trucks operating on a 24-hour basis shuttling sand from the sand pit to the construction site. Most of these contractors have set up camp and reside close to the sandpit.