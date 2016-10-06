Business community scared of criminal attacks – says former PSC Chairman

“Police statistics are one thing, fear is another thing”

With the national economy expected to grow by four percent by the end of this year, everything might not be so peachy, especially with the sector that is regarded as the “engine of growth” being concerned over the level of crime.

Past Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Ramesh Dookoo, stated that one of the things bothering the business community is crime.

“There is a lot of fear in the business community despite all the statistics being quoted. Statistics are one thing, fear is another thing. There is a high level of it in both small businesses and medium sized.”

Dookoo said that the fear needs to be eliminated and to perhaps focus on some incentives for certain sectors in the Private Sectors so that they can create employment very quickly.

“Because as we know, many people draw the nexus between crime and unemployment – that is a very popular theory so we need to be able to create a lot of jobs; we need to perhaps work with the government.”

He was asked if the Government’s economic growth projection from his perspective is attainable.

Dookoo said that the results for the last quarter were not “too encouraging”.

“As a responsible Private Sector person, I would like to say let us all put our hands and feet and head to the grind and make sure that it happens.”

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) maintains that serious crime is on the decrease. The Commissioner of Police (Acting) had stated that as of September, serious crimes are down 19 per cent across the country with a 62 per cent clear up rate (investigation to prosecution).

According to recent reports, Murder is down 11 per cent; robbery under arms with the use of firearms is down by 10 percent; Robbery underarms where other instruments were used is down by 19 percent; Robbery with violence is down by 20 percent; Larceny from the person down by 38 percent; Break and enter and larceny is down by 28 percent; and Rape, down by 22 per cent.

Divisionally, the ‘D’ Division (West Demerara, East Bank Essequibo) is reporting a nine per cent increase in serious crimes. Commissioner Ramnarine pointed out that, “some work has been done” to bring it down from 15 per cent two months ago. “It has to come a lot lower than that,” Ramnarine added.

“Some revision has been done, some additional work has been done, and some more manpower has been given to all the Divisions,” the Acting Commissioner said.

The acting Commissioner called for the support of the public, acknowledging that the public has a negative perception of these statistics.

“There is a little perception out there but I think some people are taking the perception too far to say there’s a crime situation. It’s not a crime situation,” Ramnarine had stated.