Berbice fisherman missing, feared dead

Oct 06, 2016

What started off as a work venture late last week has turned into a matter for police investigation, after a young fisherman went missing without a trace.
There has been no sign of 18-year-old Dinesh Bhagwadin of Lot 92 Second Street, No. 2 village East Canje since last Thursday.
Bhagwadin’s 46-year-old mother; Basmattie, is at her wit’s end worrying about the whereabouts of her youngest son.
The woman stated that her son told his older sister, Diane, that he had landed a job in the No. 43 area and would be heading out to sea.
Things, however, became strange when they received an anonymous phone call on Saturday, stating that her son fell overboard. That was the only information relayed in the mysterious phone call.
Bhagwadin’s sister told this publication that she has no information on the boat and crew members her brother had left with.
“Da person just call me and seh he fall overboard. Dah is it. Dem ain’t seh when, how.. nothing nothing. Just dah. We ain’t know what happen cause dah is all them seh.”
His sister told Kaieteur News that the family immediately informed the police of the news.
In no time, relatives began searching the East Demerara foreshores and the Suriname waters in hopes of finding his body despite strong hopes that he is still alive.
“We just want know what happened. I still believe he alive because my brother is a fighter.”
Investigations are ongoing.

