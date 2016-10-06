Latest update October 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall combine to inject funds into Under-13 cricket

Oct 06, 2016 Sports 0

Ramesh Sunich (left) of Trophy Stall handing over the winning trophy to Anil Persaud of East Coast Cricket Committee in the presence of two Under-15 players and GFSCA representative Anil Beharry.

Ramesh Sunich (left) of Trophy Stall handing over the winning trophy to Anil Persaud of East Coast Cricket Committee in the presence of two Under-15 players and GFSCA representative Anil Beharry.

At a simple but significant launching ceremony held last Friday evening at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground, Queenstown, Georgetown, Lalta Gainda of Bel Air Rubis and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market have jointly injected sponsorship into a much needed Under-13 cricket competition for teams on the East Coast Demerara . Teams or Clubs from Georgetown area or any other area in Guyana are welcome to join.
The tournament will give exposure to the younger cricketers and is open to any team from any part of the country – more details can be obtained from the names mentioned below. The championship, which will commence shortly, will be of two innings duration with a limit of 30 overs in the first innings. The second innings will be unlimited. The organizers and sponsors decided on this regulation so as to make sure that there is at least a first innings result.
Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market, said that he is delighted to be part sponsor of this tournament and commended his co-sponsor Lalta Gainda of Bel Air Rubis for the initiative. He further stated that for West Indies cricket to turn around their fortunes it has to start from the grass root level and he hopes that this tournament will unearth some Ramnaresh Sarwans, Shivnarine Chanderpauls, Lance Gibbs and Clive Lloyds among many other outstanding cricketers produced by Guyana.
Speaking on behalf of the East Coast Cricket Committee, Anil Persaud thanked the sponsors for coming onboard and for showing interest in the young and upcoming cricketers.
The tournament will be organized by Mohamed Ashmul Ali and Anil Persaud, endorsed by the Guyana Cricket Board and will be played under the guidance of the East Coast Cricket Committee. Only players born during or after the year 2004 will be eligible.
Interested teams can make contact with Mohamed Ashmul Ali on telephone numbers 222-0189/652-5896 or Anil Persaud on 624-6098 for more details.

More in this category

Sports

Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall combine to inject funds into Under-13 cricket

Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall combine to inject funds into Under-13...

Oct 06, 2016

At a simple but significant launching ceremony held last Friday evening at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground, Queenstown, Georgetown, Lalta Gainda of Bel Air Rubis and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall,...
Read More
Windies in crisis after Babar hundred ensures second whitewash

Windies in crisis after Babar hundred ensures...

Oct 06, 2016

ABSAA/The Soccer Ball Project taking shape in Guyana

ABSAA/The Soccer Ball Project taking shape in...

Oct 06, 2016

Jammers upset Warriors in overtime to take title

Jammers upset Warriors in overtime to take title

Oct 06, 2016

RHTYSC, MS surpasses 2016 target of 300 programmes/activities

RHTYSC, MS surpasses 2016 target of 300...

Oct 06, 2016

Everest CC congratulates Hemraj, Chanderpaul, Khan and Persaud on outstanding performances

Everest CC congratulates Hemraj, Chanderpaul,...

Oct 06, 2016

Slight change made to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic set for this Sunday Activity to be a day affair

Slight change made to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic...

Oct 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • China policy

    The repossession of state lands given to Chinese mega company Bai Shan Lin will have severe repercussions for Chinese... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch