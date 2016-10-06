Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall combine to inject funds into Under-13 cricket

At a simple but significant launching ceremony held last Friday evening at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground, Queenstown, Georgetown, Lalta Gainda of Bel Air Rubis and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market have jointly injected sponsorship into a much needed Under-13 cricket competition for teams on the East Coast Demerara . Teams or Clubs from Georgetown area or any other area in Guyana are welcome to join.

The tournament will give exposure to the younger cricketers and is open to any team from any part of the country – more details can be obtained from the names mentioned below. The championship, which will commence shortly, will be of two innings duration with a limit of 30 overs in the first innings. The second innings will be unlimited. The organizers and sponsors decided on this regulation so as to make sure that there is at least a first innings result.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market, said that he is delighted to be part sponsor of this tournament and commended his co-sponsor Lalta Gainda of Bel Air Rubis for the initiative. He further stated that for West Indies cricket to turn around their fortunes it has to start from the grass root level and he hopes that this tournament will unearth some Ramnaresh Sarwans, Shivnarine Chanderpauls, Lance Gibbs and Clive Lloyds among many other outstanding cricketers produced by Guyana.

Speaking on behalf of the East Coast Cricket Committee, Anil Persaud thanked the sponsors for coming onboard and for showing interest in the young and upcoming cricketers.

The tournament will be organized by Mohamed Ashmul Ali and Anil Persaud, endorsed by the Guyana Cricket Board and will be played under the guidance of the East Coast Cricket Committee. Only players born during or after the year 2004 will be eligible.

Interested teams can make contact with Mohamed Ashmul Ali on telephone numbers 222-0189/652-5896 or Anil Persaud on 624-6098 for more details.