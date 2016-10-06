ABSAA/The Soccer Ball Project taking shape in Guyana

The Soccer Ball Project, an initiative of the Alex Bunbury Sports & Academics Academy (ABSAA) through Founder Mr. Alex Bunbury has been taking shape in Guyana where a number of schools and clubs have already received footballs.

According to one of the local Coordinators, Junior Forrester, the programme has been gaining momentum as a number of entities have already benefitted from this project.

He informed that the persons behind this are Mr. Carlos Lima – The Soccer Ball Project Founder and Founder of the ABSAA, Mr. Alex Bunbury whose academy focus is “Creating Hope & Opportunity Through Sports & Academics.

Those receiving balls to date are St. John’s Bosco Orphanage, Joshua House Children Centre, Tutorial Secondary School, Winfer Gardens Primary, Plaisance Primary & Secondary, St Paul’s Primary Plaisance Panthers U-17 FC, Kwakwani, Central High, St Georges High, St Ambrose, North Georgetown Primary and a number of clubs in Guyana’s interior.

Forrester also noted that the Soccer Project is a non-profit organization whose motto is making children smile, one ball at a time.