Winfer Gardens retain North Georgetown Zone Primary School title

Latest update October 5th, 2016 12:31 AM
Winfer Gardens yesterday retained their North Georgetown Zone Inter-Primary School Athletics title at the Police Sports Club Ground Eve Leary. Winfer Gardens amassed 166 points to win the Track title ahead of St. Margaret’s Primary on 147 points.
Joint third place went to North Georgetown Primary School and St. Agnes Primary, who had 142 points in a closely fought battle. St. Angeles Primary was fourth with 103 points as St. Ambrose rounded out the top five with 99 points.
Marian Academy was in the cellar position in the track competition with 81 points. The Annual Schools’ Athletics Preliminary competition is expected to continue across Guyana until National Schools’ Championships in November.
