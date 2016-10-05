Latest update October 5th, 2016 12:31 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Winfer Gardens retain North Georgetown Zone Primary School title

Oct 05, 2016 Sports 0

8

 

 

Winfer Gardens yesterday retained their North Georgetown Zone Inter-Primary School Athletics title at the Police Sports Club Ground Eve Leary. Winfer Gardens amassed 166 points to win the Track title ahead of St. Margaret’s Primary on 147 points.
Joint third place went to North Georgetown Primary School and St. Agnes Primary, who had 142 points in a closely fought battle. St. Angeles Primary was fourth with 103 points as St. Ambrose rounded out the top five with 99 points.
Marian Academy was in the cellar position in the track competition with 81 points. The Annual Schools’ Athletics Preliminary competition is expected to continue across Guyana until National Schools’ Championships in November.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Softball Cup 6 bowls off on November 4th

Guyana Softball Cup 6 bowls off on November 4th

Oct 05, 2016

By Zaheer Mohamed The sixth annual Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) tournament is set to bowl off on November 4th at various venues in Georgetown. The tournament, which was...
Read More
Sharapova can play again in April after ban reduced

Sharapova can play again in April after ban...

Oct 05, 2016

Garner refutes DJ Bravo’s claims of disorganization in Windies camp

Garner refutes DJ Bravo’s claims of...

Oct 05, 2016

Pakistan seek another whitewash to ease WC qualification passage

Pakistan seek another whitewash to ease WC...

Oct 05, 2016

Monty ‘Lynched’ by GCB’s unprofessionalism

Monty ‘Lynched’ by GCB’s unprofessionalism

Oct 05, 2016

Jones updates media on IGG ‘Goodwill’ preparations

Jones updates media on IGG ‘Goodwill’...

Oct 05, 2016

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19… Wins for Skeldon and No 72 Cut and Load

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19… Wins...

Oct 05, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch