WDFA/STAG Senior League…

Uitvlugt Warriors maul Jetty Gunners; Eagles and Golden Warriors draw

Elder statesman Lerone Jacobs not only made a welcome return to competitive football but showed the young players how goal scoring is clinically done.

On Sunday last at the Den Amstel Community ground when the Stag sponsored West Demerara Football Association Senior League continued, Jacobs blasted a helmet-trick in leading Uitvlugt Warriors to a solid 10-0 whipping of Jetty Gunners.

Jacobs, one of the leading marksmen for Uitvlugt over the years, returned to competitive action in style as he fired in goals in the 10th, 19th, 38th and 60th minute. Keion Duke backed up with a double in the 12th and 46th minute.

Also joining the goal party were Kevin Duke in the 14th minute, Scottie Leitch (50th), Carlisle Correll (61st) and Daniel Floyd in the 71st minute to pummel a hapless Jetty Gunners unit.

The other match on Sunday saw Golden Warriors coming from behind to draw with FC Eagles, 1-1.

Eagles had taken the lead on 18 minutes through a Chris Macey goal. Golden Warriors would then erase Eagles’ advantage in the 26th minute when Delon Layne rocked the nets.

Matches will continue on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.

Saturday’s matches pit Beavers against Jetty Gunners from 14:00hrs with the main attraction at 16:00hrs between Pouderoyen and Stewartville.

On Sunday, Uitvlugt Warriors will aim to maintain their winning momentum when they come up against Vegae Boys from 14:00hrs with the feature match between Eagles and Young Achievers.