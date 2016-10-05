Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19… Wins for Skeldon and No 72 Cut and Load

…Abdur Ajib, Mahendra Chaitnarine and Alex Burnett bags 5 wickets each

Play in the Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) U-19 cricket competition for teams in the Upper Corentyne area continued last weekend with Skeldon and No. 72 Cut and Load scoring victories.

In the game at the No. 72 ground: No. 72 Cut and Load defeated Scottsburg by 175 runs. Batting first No. 72 Cut and Load scored 293 all out in 35.3 overs with Ritesh Bhagratti 57, Rickey Persaud 57, Davanand Chatterpaul 42, Akeshwar Jagroop 41 and Zameer Shaw 39 being the top scorers.

Bowling for Scottsburg Kelvon Johnson took 3 for 24 off 5 overs whilst Stefon Mangal and Aeron Jamaludeen took 2 wickets each.

In reply Scottsburg were bowled out for 118 in 26.3 overs. Stefon Mangal 28, Kevin Gobin 23, and extras contributed a healthy 34.

Bowling for No. 72 Cut and Load, Abdur Ajib took 5 for 18, while Jagroop and Vickram Laljit took 2 wickets each.

Over at the Skeldon Ground: Skeldon defeated Scottsburg by 45 runs. Skeldon batting first made 140 in 37 overs. Afseer Hussain 39, Shawn Chaitnarine 30, while Antonio February, Aaron Ault and Mahendra Chaitnarine scored 13 each.

Bowling for Scottsburg, Alex Burnett took 5 for 26, while Chandar Budram snared 4 for 19. In reply Scottsburg were bowled out for 95 off 23 overs with Samuel Jordon 24 and Stefon Mangal 14 being the top scorers. Bowling for Skeldon Mahendra Chaitnarine took 5 for 18 and was supported by February with 3 for 17.

This competition is being sponsored by Mr. Bodhnarine Ramlakhan, proprietor of TWINS (Bayo) Beer Garden of Corriverton and is being organized by the UCCA.

(Samuel Whyte)