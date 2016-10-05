Latest update October 5th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President Granger to launch ‘One Laptop Per Teacher’ today

Oct 05, 2016 News 0

The government is set to launch the One Laptop per Teacher initiative, the successor to the One Laptop per Family distribution programme.  The launch ceremony is slated to be held today at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) campus, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.
Today, October 5, is the date designated by UNESCO as World Teachers’ Day to honour, commemorate and celebrate teachers everywhere, every year.
The Ministry of Public Telecommunications through the eGovernment Agency is collaborating closely with the Ministry of Education on this “far-reaching initiative” in an effort to raise the level of digital literacy countrywide.
The programme involves a detailed roll-out throughout the ten administrative regions, starting immediately following tomorrow’s launch.
This One Laptop per Teacher initiative is driven by the President David Granger’s principled position that the government must provide modern research and educational tools to ensure that our children, youth and young professionals receive the most rounded development.
This, of course, does not exclude mature adults who are also becoming more familiar with information communication technologies.
As such, Granger will hand out new laptop computers to representatives of the teaching fraternity, and the top performers (one percentile) of last year’s National Grade Six Assessment.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Softball Cup 6 bowls off on November 4th

Guyana Softball Cup 6 bowls off on November 4th

Oct 05, 2016

By Zaheer Mohamed The sixth annual Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) tournament is set to bowl off on November 4th at various venues in Georgetown. The tournament, which was...
Read More
Sharapova can play again in April after ban reduced

Sharapova can play again in April after ban...

Oct 05, 2016

Garner refutes DJ Bravo’s claims of disorganization in Windies camp

Garner refutes DJ Bravo’s claims of...

Oct 05, 2016

Pakistan seek another whitewash to ease WC qualification passage

Pakistan seek another whitewash to ease WC...

Oct 05, 2016

Monty ‘Lynched’ by GCB’s unprofessionalism

Monty ‘Lynched’ by GCB’s unprofessionalism

Oct 05, 2016

Jones updates media on IGG ‘Goodwill’ preparations

Jones updates media on IGG ‘Goodwill’...

Oct 05, 2016

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19… Wins for Skeldon and No 72 Cut and Load

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19… Wins...

Oct 05, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch