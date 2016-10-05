President Granger to launch ‘One Laptop Per Teacher’ today

The government is set to launch the One Laptop per Teacher initiative, the successor to the One Laptop per Family distribution programme. The launch ceremony is slated to be held today at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) campus, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

Today, October 5, is the date designated by UNESCO as World Teachers’ Day to honour, commemorate and celebrate teachers everywhere, every year.

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications through the eGovernment Agency is collaborating closely with the Ministry of Education on this “far-reaching initiative” in an effort to raise the level of digital literacy countrywide.

The programme involves a detailed roll-out throughout the ten administrative regions, starting immediately following tomorrow’s launch.

This One Laptop per Teacher initiative is driven by the President David Granger’s principled position that the government must provide modern research and educational tools to ensure that our children, youth and young professionals receive the most rounded development.

This, of course, does not exclude mature adults who are also becoming more familiar with information communication technologies.

As such, Granger will hand out new laptop computers to representatives of the teaching fraternity, and the top performers (one percentile) of last year’s National Grade Six Assessment.