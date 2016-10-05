Khan retained for vast institutional knowledge – GPHC Chairman

Although there are a number of individuals calling for the termination of Michael Khan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Chairman of the hospital’s Board of Directors, Dr. Carl ‘Max’ Hanoman, has made it clear that this simply isn’t an option right now.

Between the period January 1, 2012 and May 31, 2015, there were numerous infractions at the hospital involving the CEO.

According to the findings of a forensic audit conducted by the Chartered Accountants of Ram and McRae, under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Khan deliberately flouted the law not only when he refused to pay taxes on income earned but also when he condoned questionable procurement practices at the institution.

Khan was sent on administrative leave last year to facilitate the audit which had a primary focus on scrutinising the financial operations and functioning of the hospital.

Dr. Hanoman during a recent interview with this publication disclosed that the decision to retain Khan is due to the fact that “the Board is of the view at the moment, that we have numerous projects that we cannot disrupt.”

He continued that Khan has vast institutional knowledge which is required for the progression of the majority of ongoing projects. He, however, stopped short of sharing details of the projects he made reference to.

“Because we cannot disrupt progress at this moment we have to stick with one who has institutional memory so that we can get the best results at the hospital…our idea is to see what is best for the hospital as we go forward,” Dr. Hanoman underscored.

To appease some concerns, such as the less than desirable management of the public health institution, Dr. Hanoman noted that the appointment of a Deputy Chief Executive Officer is imminent.

“We hope to have better management of this facility,” said Dr. Hanoman as he asserted, “we are not fighting for anyone here but we are fighting for the best in terms of governance and patient care…we are trying to put measures in place so that this hospital can improve.”

The hospital has for some time been plagued with issues ranging from infrastructural to strained relations between staff members.

The latter concern was amplified a few months ago when scores of health personnel attached to the institution signed a petition for the termination of the Director of Nursing Services (Matron), Sister Collene Hicks.

Hicks, this publication was told, was not a team player characterised by her unwillingness to work with some medical personnel of the institution.

The recommendation for Hicks to be sent off on administrative leave was forthcoming at a Board meeting in July. At that meeting, the Chairman said, a number of issues were up for discussion, including a petition signed by 150 clinical staffers requesting that the service of the Director of Nursing be terminated.

Hicks was sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into numerous accusations levelled against her. But that investigation was stalled due to some internal issues at the hospital.

According to Dr Hanoman, setting up of the Committee was also delayed because the Board had to await the submission of names from the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU).

However, the Chairman of the Board has disclosed that measures are moving apace to complete setting up a Committee of Inquiry to investigate the allegations.

The process of setting up the Committee, according to Dr. Hanoman, could conclude as early as this week. Dr Hanoman anticipates that the fate of the Matron could be known within a month’s time.

Currently the role of the Director of Nursing Services is being executed by two senior nursing personnel – Acting Assistant Director of Nursing (with responsibility for Administration) Sister Celeste Gordon, and Acting Assistant Director of Nursing (with responsibility for Training) Brother Keith Alonzo.

With the two senior personnel at the helm of the hospital’s nursing system, Dr Hanoman confided that “relations have tempered…We are doing as well as we can right now but there is still more to be done.”