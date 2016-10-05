Jones updates media on IGG ‘Goodwill’ preparations

Latest update October 5th, 2016 12:31 AM
The upcoming Inter-Guiana “Goodwill” Games will
bounce off with the basketball competition at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) from 1pm, October 21-23, with volleyball being held the same time at the National Gymnasium.
Both precede the Opening Ceremony at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, starting at 6pm. Director of Sports, Christopher Jones announced that the athletics component will begin immediately after the Ceremony at 7pm.
Jones was speaking at a press conference that also had in attendance representatives from each of the seven sport disciplines that will be contested at the ‘Goodwill’ Games. Badminton, which will be held at the National Gymnasium, will be played on October 22 from 9am.
The male and female volleyball matches will follow the badminton competition, while Futsal will be held from 1pm at CASH.
The swimming contest will commence and conclude on October 23 at the National Aquatics Centre.
Table Tennis will also be played on October 23 with Closing Ceremony set for 8pm that night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Jones informed that all of the varying disciplines are busy putting their final preparations in place.
Guyana will be contesting the Games against Suriname and French Guiana. The representatives from the different teams also spoke to the media.
Speaking on behalf table tennis, national coach Linden Johnson said that the team will not be taking the abilities of the Suriname team for granted, and he will be working overtime to groom the Guyanese.
Swimming team manager, Leon Seaton, described the team as “vibrant”, noting that they have suffered a blow as three of the selected swimmers had to be replaced. Swimmers Amy Grant, Philip DeNobrega and Nathan Hackett are no longer a part of the team. Nikita Fiedtkou, Daniel Scott and Jamal Skeete have replaced those swimmers.
Athletics has named a 28-member team, while Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) President, Gokarn Ramdhani said training for the eight-member badminton team is on stream.
Jones thanked the sponsors, Digicel, Banks DIH, Impressions, and E-Networks for their support.
Oct 05, 2016By Zaheer Mohamed The sixth annual Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) tournament is set to bowl off on November 4th at various venues in Georgetown. The tournament, which was...
Oct 05, 2016
Oct 05, 2016
Oct 05, 2016
Oct 05, 2016
Oct 05, 2016
Oct 05, 2016
There are two funny politicians in the world with the first name, Donald. There is the American Trump and the Guyanese... more
There has been change in Guyana. Whether that change is for the better or for the worse is for the public to decide. Change... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also Sir... more
It was a Wednesday, almost 40 years ago when an incident so rocked Guyana that people were speechless. Many cried and... more