Jones updates media on IGG ‘Goodwill’ preparations

The upcoming Inter-Guiana “Goodwill” Games will

bounce off with the basketball competition at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) from 1pm, October 21-23, with volleyball being held the same time at the National Gymnasium.

Both precede the Opening Ceremony at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, starting at 6pm. Director of Sports, Christopher Jones announced that the athletics component will begin immediately after the Ceremony at 7pm.

Jones was speaking at a press conference that also had in attendance representatives from each of the seven sport disciplines that will be contested at the ‘Goodwill’ Games. Badminton, which will be held at the National Gymnasium, will be played on October 22 from 9am.

The male and female volleyball matches will follow the badminton competition, while Futsal will be held from 1pm at CASH.

The swimming contest will commence and conclude on October 23 at the National Aquatics Centre.

Table Tennis will also be played on October 23 with Closing Ceremony set for 8pm that night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Jones informed that all of the varying disciplines are busy putting their final preparations in place.

Guyana will be contesting the Games against Suriname and French Guiana. The representatives from the different teams also spoke to the media.

Speaking on behalf table tennis, national coach Linden Johnson said that the team will not be taking the abilities of the Suriname team for granted, and he will be working overtime to groom the Guyanese.

Swimming team manager, Leon Seaton, described the team as “vibrant”, noting that they have suffered a blow as three of the selected swimmers had to be replaced. Swimmers Amy Grant, Philip DeNobrega and Nathan Hackett are no longer a part of the team. Nikita Fiedtkou, Daniel Scott and Jamal Skeete have replaced those swimmers.

Athletics has named a 28-member team, while Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) President, Gokarn Ramdhani said training for the eight-member badminton team is on stream.

Jones thanked the sponsors, Digicel, Banks DIH, Impressions, and E-Networks for their support.