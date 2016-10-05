Guyana Softball Cup 6 bowls off on November 4th

By Zaheer Mohamed

The sixth annual Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) tournament is set to bowl off on November 4th at various venues in Georgetown.

The tournament, which was launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club, will be contested in the male open and male masters’ category (must be born on or before 1971) with 10 teams in the open and 14 in the masters; ten teams are expected from New York, Florida and Canada, while the other sides will come from Essequibo, Berbice and Demerara. A female 10/10 exhibition game and the finals will be played on November 6th at DCC.

The winning team in the open segment will receive a trophy and $800,000 while the runner up will pocket a trophy and $200,000. The MVP in the final will take home a trophy, while the player of the series will be given a diamond encrusted gold pendant cricket bat (14 carat) compliments of Steve’s Jewellery.

The champion team in the masters division will collect a trophy and $600,000 and the runner up a trophy and $150,000. The MVP in the final will collect a trophy, while the player of the series will take home a diamond encrusted gold pendant cricket bat (14 carat) compliments of Steve’s Jewellery.

There will also be plaques for players scoring centuries and taking five-wicket hauls compliments of Trophy Stall. Matches will be played at GCC Bourda, Eve Leary, DCC, Malteenoes SC, MYO, GYO, GNIC SC, GDF and Ogle.

Admission to the venue for the finals is $1,000, while children under 12 will be allowed to enter free.

Ticket holders will stand a chance to win a trip for two to Baganara, Kaieteur Falls, Arrowpoint and Aruwai White H20 for one night compliments of Survival Travel Agency; there will be other giveaways for the fans.

Tickets can be uplifted from Trophy Stall Bourda Market and City Mall, Mike’s Pharmacy, Ramchand Auto Spares, 4R Bearings of Duncan Street, Motor Trend at Enmore, Rohan Auto Spares in Mahaica, Ariel Enterprise, Nauth Motor Spares, Nand Persaud and Co. Ltd in Berbice.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, GFSCA president Ramchand Ragbeer said he is hoping for a successful tournament and thanked the sponsors. Gervy C. Harry of the NSC lauded the GFSCA and said he was impressed with the magnitude of the competition adding that the involvement of female teams is encouraging.

Regal are the defending champions in both open and masters’ categories. The competition is being sponsored by Stag Beer, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Survival Group of Business, Steve Jewellery, Clear Waters, Busta, Rohan Auto Spares, A and R Jewanram Printery, WJ Enterprise and Mike’s Pharmacy.