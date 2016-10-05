Latest update October 5th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. repossesses BaiShanLin land at Providence

Oct 05, 2016 News 0

BaiShanLin International Forest Development is losing more of the assets it was able to lay its hands on in Guyana.
The Commissioner of Lands and Surveys has gazetted a proposal for the cancellation and repossession of government lands held by BaiShanLin.
The Official Gazette of October 1, states, “Notice is hereby given by the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys that it is proposed to cancel Government land lease no. 2650, issued in respect of 5.17 acres of Government land situate at and being tract ‘SA’ of Block 2 (Cricket Stadium) Providence, East Bank Demerara, held by BaiShanLin International Forest Development Inc.”
It was stated that the cancellation was due to a breach of condition one of the lease agreement.

Managing Director of BaiShanLin Forest Development Inc, Chu Hongbo

Managing Director of BaiShanLin Forest Development Inc, Chu Hongbo

Lands and Surveys also stated that “such cancellation would allow for the repossession of the said land for reallocation.”
The notice said that “all persons having any rights, interest or claim in and to the above mentioned tract of land or who may have just grounds to oppose the cancellation are hereby requested to do so at the office of the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys Commission, Lot 22 Upper Hadfield Street, D’Urban backlands in the city of Georgetown during office hours, within seven  days from the date of the third publication setting forth his/her or their reasons for opposition in writing and duly signed.”
BaiShanLin’s presence in Guyana is becoming less pronounced. First, the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) refused to renew the company’s expired State Forest Exploratory Permits (SFEPs) that allowed it access to vast lands.
The company then got some of its assets seized by the Guyana Revenue Authority because of taxes owed. Later, the joint ventures that BaiShanLin has with other companies were deemed illegal and canceled. Those ventures were all that the company had to allow it to still engage in logging activities in Guyana. And recently, GRA seized more of BaiShanLin’s assets.
The company was quoted in other sections of the media that it still has operations in gold and that the housing scheme project is still on stream.
BaiShanLin does not have a good track record in Guyana. The company has been accused of exploiting Guyana. It has not lived up to the investment agreements it signed with the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic government and has reportedly treated the few Guyanese with little respect.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Softball Cup 6 bowls off on November 4th

Guyana Softball Cup 6 bowls off on November 4th

Oct 05, 2016

By Zaheer Mohamed The sixth annual Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) tournament is set to bowl off on November 4th at various venues in Georgetown. The tournament, which was...
Read More
Sharapova can play again in April after ban reduced

Sharapova can play again in April after ban...

Oct 05, 2016

Garner refutes DJ Bravo’s claims of disorganization in Windies camp

Garner refutes DJ Bravo’s claims of...

Oct 05, 2016

Pakistan seek another whitewash to ease WC qualification passage

Pakistan seek another whitewash to ease WC...

Oct 05, 2016

Monty ‘Lynched’ by GCB’s unprofessionalism

Monty ‘Lynched’ by GCB’s unprofessionalism

Oct 05, 2016

Jones updates media on IGG ‘Goodwill’ preparations

Jones updates media on IGG ‘Goodwill’...

Oct 05, 2016

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19… Wins for Skeldon and No 72 Cut and Load

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19… Wins...

Oct 05, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch