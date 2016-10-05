Govt. repossesses BaiShanLin land at Providence

BaiShanLin International Forest Development is losing more of the assets it was able to lay its hands on in Guyana.

The Commissioner of Lands and Surveys has gazetted a proposal for the cancellation and repossession of government lands held by BaiShanLin.

The Official Gazette of October 1, states, “Notice is hereby given by the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys that it is proposed to cancel Government land lease no. 2650, issued in respect of 5.17 acres of Government land situate at and being tract ‘SA’ of Block 2 (Cricket Stadium) Providence, East Bank Demerara, held by BaiShanLin International Forest Development Inc.”

It was stated that the cancellation was due to a breach of condition one of the lease agreement.

Lands and Surveys also stated that “such cancellation would allow for the repossession of the said land for reallocation.”

The notice said that “all persons having any rights, interest or claim in and to the above mentioned tract of land or who may have just grounds to oppose the cancellation are hereby requested to do so at the office of the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys Commission, Lot 22 Upper Hadfield Street, D’Urban backlands in the city of Georgetown during office hours, within seven days from the date of the third publication setting forth his/her or their reasons for opposition in writing and duly signed.”

BaiShanLin’s presence in Guyana is becoming less pronounced. First, the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) refused to renew the company’s expired State Forest Exploratory Permits (SFEPs) that allowed it access to vast lands.

The company then got some of its assets seized by the Guyana Revenue Authority because of taxes owed. Later, the joint ventures that BaiShanLin has with other companies were deemed illegal and canceled. Those ventures were all that the company had to allow it to still engage in logging activities in Guyana. And recently, GRA seized more of BaiShanLin’s assets.

The company was quoted in other sections of the media that it still has operations in gold and that the housing scheme project is still on stream.

BaiShanLin does not have a good track record in Guyana. The company has been accused of exploiting Guyana. It has not lived up to the investment agreements it signed with the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic government and has reportedly treated the few Guyanese with little respect.