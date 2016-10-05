Golden Grove to get new Secondary School, Nursery school for Mocha

Golden Grove to get new Secondary School, Nursery school for Mocha

During the opening of the Tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance, Main Street, Georgetown yesterday, bids were opened for the construction of a Secondary School at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

The construction of the new Secondary School, some may say, is long overdue. November 6, 2016 will mark 50 years since the school has been in existence.

Over the past few years, parents, teachers and students have complained bitterly about the deplorable condition of the school. In 2011, the then Minister of Education Shaik Baksh had bemoaned the poor state of the school and had contended that the Region Four Administration failed miserably with respect to executing critical repairs to the school. However, nothing was done to remedy the situation – until now of course.

The procuring entity was listed as the Ministry of Education. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $183.4M.

Bidder Amount E.Akbar Construction Services $149.8M Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited $183.4M Memorex Enterprises $175.5M R.Bassoo and Sons $182.4M Andre Howard Construction Services $176M JPM’s General Construction and Engineering Services $174.3M Randolph Taylor $206.5M Ivor Allen $170.2M B.Harinandan $180.1M Vision General Construction Services $169.1M A.Orgasein and Sons $203.7M Nabi Construction Incorporated $179.6M Rocco.P Incorporated $185.7M R&D Engineering Services $174.4M King’s Construction $183.9M R.Kissoon Contracting Service $181.7M PD Contracting $171.6M H.Nauth and Sons $183.8M KP Thomas and Sons Contracting Incorporated $155.6M BK International Incorporated $175.3M Builder’s Hardware and General Supplies $181.5M

New Mocha Nursery School

Meanwhile, parents who have children attending the Mocha Arcadia Nursery School, will now be able to breathe a sigh of relief since tenders were opened for the construction of a new facility.

The school was shut done last April due to its appalling state. The school, which is located on New Settlers Street, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, was falling to pieces.

Recent reports have indicated that in 2013, the then People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration had promised to budget for the construction of a new nursery school but it never bore fruit.

The students were relocated to a building in the Primary School compound until the new building is completed. The School was in existence for almost four decades. The procuring entity for the project is listed as the Ministry of Education and the engineer’s estimate is $34.3M.

Bidder Amount E.Akbar Construction $29.6M Vision General Construction Services $29.1M B.Harinandan $36.3M Rocco.P Incorporated $30.9M SKI Construction $29.1M Pristine Investment Incorporated $34.9M Fyffe Building and Contracting Works $26.8M Eric Bess Construction $31.8M K&P Project Management Company $34.3M R&D Engineering Services Incorporated $31.8M Novad Investments $26.7M Andre Howard Construction Services $32.8M Carlton Ambrose Enterprise $36.5M Nabi Construction Incorporated $31.83M Randolph Taylor $32.2M JPM’s General Construction and Engineering Services $30.2M Memorex Enterprises $28.8M RW Electrical Company and Building Contractors $33.9M Z&H Investment $28.2M C.Smith Construction $37.6M Compustruc Engineering Incorporated $38.8M Rehoboth Enterprise $26.1M

Tenders were also opened for the provision of Security Services. The Procuring Entity was listed as the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica).

Bidder Amount Bran’s Security Services $685.4M Titan Security Guyana $751.5M Strategic Action Security Limited $618.1M Homesafe Security and Domestic Services $824.2M Kalibur Security $682.1M Radar Security Services and Supplies $578.5M RK’s Guyana Security Service $641.4M

Bids were also submitted and opened for the procurement of a generator set for the Centre of Information Technology. The procuring entity is the Bursary Office, University of Guyana.

Bidder Amount General Marine $18.5M Farm Supplies Limited $10.4M (tax exc.) Specum’s Standby Power $11.9M Massey Industries Guyana Limited $14.5M El Dorado Trading $19.5M Industrial Supplies of Guyana Incorporated $20.4M

Tenders were opened for the supply of crash cushions and barriers. The Procuring entity was listed as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $17.5M.

Bidder Amount Chung’s Global Enterprise $6.1M H.Nauth and Sons $38.9M Dax Contracting Services $20.1M S.Jagmohan Hardware and General Supplies $14.8M

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure was also listed as the procuring entity for the supply of thermoplastic road marking materials and accessories. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $20.1M.

Bidder Amount Cevon’s Waste Management $52.1M Dax Contracting Services $33.7M H.Nauth and Sons $28.8M Fixit Depot $31.1M The Hardware Depot $31.5M Samaroo’s Investment $18.2M Chung’s Global Enterprise $5.6M S.Jagmohan Hardware and General Supplies $12.6M

Timber revetment

The Ministry of Agriculture – National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) was listed as the procuring entity for several contracts which includes the construction of Timber revetment at East Meer-Zorg, Wakenaam Island, Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara). The engineer’s estimate is $12.9M.

Bidder Amount Puran.M Contracting $9.4M Rupan Ramotar Investment $9.2M KB&B Contractors $10.3M RP Construction Agency $15.1M Deodat Singh Construction Firm $9.5M R.Maraj General Contracting $10.6M J&R General Construction Services $10M S.Maraj Contracting Services $10.3M Khans Construction and Transportation Services $11.5M Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works $9.2M

Tenders were opened for the construction of timber revetment at Marifriends, East Bank Demerara; Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica).The engineer’s estimate was announced as $12.4M.

Bidder Amount Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services $11.8M Randolph Taylor Construction $10.8M F.Hussein Construction $12.3M KB&B Contractors $11.2M J&R General Construction Services $10.8M H.Nauth and Sons $11M B&J Civil Works $12.7M Compustruct Engineering Incorporated $12.4M J.Hussein $12.9M Rupan Ramotar Investment $9.2M CB General Contracting Services $13.1M Memorex Enterprises $9.7M Kurt Cumberbatch $12.2M Raj Civil Engineering Construction $10.2M MK.Hussein $13M Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works $10.4M M.Mountain Engineering $12.3M RP Construction Agency $14.9M Alternative Contracting Enterprise $9.2M GSK Excavation Services $10.5M Ivor Allen $12.3M

Tenders were also opened for the supply of laptops. The procuring entity was listed as the Ministry of the Presidency.

Bidder Amount Digital Technology $1M Star Computer Incorporated $2M Massy Technologies Guyana Incorporated $1.6M

Bids were submitted for a new Intensive Care Unit (I.C.U) Ambulance. The Regional Democratic Council of Region Three was listed as the procuring entity.

Bidder Amount Beharry Automotive Limited $13.4M International Pharmacy Agency $13.8M El Dorado Trading $14.2M Massy Industries Guyana Limited $12.5M Car Clean Enterprise $11.5M Meditron Incorporated $14.8M

Finally, bids opened for rehabilitative works to the ground floor offices of the Audit Offices of Guyana Building. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $7.1M.

Bidder Amount Vision General Construction Services $6.9M R.W Electrical Company and Building Contractors $9.4M Fyffe Building and Contracting Works $6.6M D&M Construction $6.2M Ivor Allen $8.4M Clifford Wilson Construction $6M Romano Builders General Building Contractors $8.1M Randolph Taylor $7.1M