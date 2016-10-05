Latest update October 5th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Golden Grove to get new Secondary School, Nursery school for Mocha

Oct 05, 2016 News 0

Golden Grove to get new Secondary School, Nursery school for Mocha

During the opening of the Tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance, Main Street, Georgetown yesterday, bids were opened for the construction of a Secondary School at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

The construction of the new Secondary School, some may say, is long overdue. November 6, 2016 will mark 50 years since the school has been in existence.
Over the past few years, parents, teachers and students have complained bitterly about the deplorable condition of the school. In 2011, the then Minister of Education Shaik Baksh had bemoaned the poor state of the school and had contended that the Region Four Administration failed miserably with respect to executing critical repairs to the school. However, nothing was done to remedy the situation – until now of course.

The procuring entity was listed as the Ministry of Education. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $183.4M.

Bidder Amount
E.Akbar Construction Services $149.8M
Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited $183.4M
Memorex Enterprises $175.5M
R.Bassoo and Sons $182.4M
Andre Howard Construction Services $176M
JPM’s General Construction and Engineering Services $174.3M
Randolph Taylor $206.5M
Ivor Allen $170.2M
B.Harinandan $180.1M
Vision General Construction Services $169.1M
A.Orgasein and Sons $203.7M
Nabi Construction Incorporated $179.6M
Rocco.P Incorporated $185.7M
R&D Engineering Services $174.4M
King’s Construction $183.9M
R.Kissoon Contracting Service $181.7M
PD Contracting $171.6M
H.Nauth and Sons $183.8M
KP Thomas and Sons Contracting Incorporated $155.6M
BK International Incorporated $175.3M
Builder’s Hardware and General Supplies $181.5M

New Mocha Nursery School

Meanwhile, parents who have children attending the Mocha Arcadia Nursery School, will now be able to breathe a sigh of relief since tenders were opened for the construction of a new facility.

The school was shut done last April due to its appalling state. The school, which is located on New Settlers Street, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, was falling to pieces.

Recent reports have indicated that in 2013, the then People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration had promised to budget for the construction of a new nursery school but it never bore fruit.

The students were relocated to a building in the Primary School compound until the new building is completed. The School was in existence for almost four decades. The procuring entity for the project is listed as the Ministry of Education and the engineer’s estimate is $34.3M.

Bidder Amount
E.Akbar Construction $29.6M
Vision General Construction Services $29.1M
B.Harinandan $36.3M
Rocco.P Incorporated $30.9M
SKI Construction $29.1M
Pristine Investment Incorporated $34.9M
Fyffe Building and Contracting Works $26.8M
Eric Bess Construction $31.8M
K&P Project Management Company $34.3M
R&D Engineering Services Incorporated $31.8M
Novad Investments $26.7M
Andre Howard Construction Services $32.8M
Carlton Ambrose Enterprise $36.5M
Nabi Construction Incorporated $31.83M
Randolph Taylor $32.2M
JPM’s General Construction and Engineering Services $30.2M
Memorex Enterprises $28.8M
RW Electrical Company and Building Contractors $33.9M
Z&H Investment $28.2M
C.Smith Construction $37.6M
Compustruc Engineering Incorporated $38.8M
Rehoboth Enterprise $26.1M

Tenders were also opened for the provision of Security Services. The Procuring Entity was listed as the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica).

Bidder Amount
Bran’s Security Services $685.4M
Titan Security Guyana $751.5M
Strategic Action Security Limited $618.1M
Homesafe Security and Domestic Services $824.2M
Kalibur Security $682.1M
Radar Security Services and Supplies $578.5M
RK’s Guyana Security Service $641.4M

Bids were also submitted and opened for the procurement of a generator set for the Centre of Information Technology. The procuring entity is the Bursary Office, University of Guyana.

Bidder Amount
General Marine $18.5M
Farm Supplies Limited $10.4M (tax exc.)
Specum’s Standby Power $11.9M
Massey Industries Guyana Limited $14.5M
El Dorado Trading $19.5M
Industrial Supplies of Guyana Incorporated $20.4M

Tenders were opened for the supply of crash cushions and barriers. The Procuring entity was listed as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $17.5M.

Bidder Amount
Chung’s Global Enterprise $6.1M
H.Nauth and Sons $38.9M
Dax Contracting Services $20.1M
S.Jagmohan Hardware and General Supplies $14.8M

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure was also listed as the procuring entity for the supply of thermoplastic road marking materials and accessories. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $20.1M.

Bidder Amount
Cevon’s Waste Management $52.1M
Dax Contracting Services $33.7M
H.Nauth and Sons $28.8M
Fixit Depot $31.1M
The Hardware Depot $31.5M
Samaroo’s Investment $18.2M
Chung’s Global Enterprise $5.6M
S.Jagmohan Hardware and General Supplies $12.6M

Timber revetment

 

The Ministry of Agriculture – National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) was listed as the procuring entity for several contracts which includes the construction of Timber revetment at East Meer-Zorg, Wakenaam Island, Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara). The engineer’s estimate is $12.9M.

Bidder Amount
Puran.M Contracting $9.4M
Rupan Ramotar Investment $9.2M
KB&B Contractors $10.3M
RP Construction Agency $15.1M
Deodat Singh Construction Firm $9.5M
R.Maraj General Contracting $10.6M
J&R General Construction Services $10M
S.Maraj Contracting Services $10.3M
Khans Construction and Transportation Services $11.5M
Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works $9.2M

Tenders were opened for the construction of timber revetment at Marifriends, East Bank Demerara; Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica).The engineer’s estimate was announced as $12.4M.

Bidder Amount
Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services $11.8M
Randolph Taylor Construction $10.8M
F.Hussein Construction $12.3M
KB&B Contractors $11.2M
J&R General Construction Services $10.8M
H.Nauth and Sons $11M
B&J Civil Works $12.7M
Compustruct Engineering Incorporated $12.4M
J.Hussein $12.9M
Rupan Ramotar Investment $9.2M
CB General Contracting Services $13.1M
Memorex Enterprises $9.7M
Kurt Cumberbatch $12.2M
Raj Civil Engineering Construction $10.2M
MK.Hussein $13M
Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works $10.4M
M.Mountain Engineering $12.3M
RP Construction Agency $14.9M
Alternative Contracting Enterprise $9.2M
GSK Excavation Services $10.5M
Ivor Allen $12.3M

Tenders were also opened for the supply of laptops. The procuring entity was listed as the Ministry of the Presidency.

Bidder Amount
Digital Technology $1M
Star Computer Incorporated $2M
Massy Technologies Guyana Incorporated $1.6M

Bids were submitted for a new Intensive Care Unit (I.C.U) Ambulance. The Regional Democratic Council of Region Three was listed as the procuring entity.

Bidder Amount
Beharry Automotive Limited $13.4M
International Pharmacy Agency $13.8M
El Dorado Trading $14.2M
Massy Industries Guyana Limited $12.5M
Car Clean Enterprise $11.5M
Meditron Incorporated $14.8M

Finally, bids opened for rehabilitative works to the ground floor offices of the Audit Offices of Guyana Building. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $7.1M.

Bidder Amount
Vision General Construction Services $6.9M
R.W Electrical Company and Building Contractors $9.4M
Fyffe Building and Contracting Works $6.6M
D&M Construction $6.2M
Ivor Allen $8.4M
Clifford Wilson Construction $6M
Romano Builders General Building Contractors $8.1M
Randolph Taylor $7.1M
More in this category

Sports

Guyana Softball Cup 6 bowls off on November 4th

Guyana Softball Cup 6 bowls off on November 4th

Oct 05, 2016

By Zaheer Mohamed The sixth annual Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) tournament is set to bowl off on November 4th at various venues in Georgetown. The tournament, which was...
Read More
Sharapova can play again in April after ban reduced

Sharapova can play again in April after ban...

Oct 05, 2016

Garner refutes DJ Bravo’s claims of disorganization in Windies camp

Garner refutes DJ Bravo’s claims of...

Oct 05, 2016

Pakistan seek another whitewash to ease WC qualification passage

Pakistan seek another whitewash to ease WC...

Oct 05, 2016

Monty ‘Lynched’ by GCB’s unprofessionalism

Monty ‘Lynched’ by GCB’s unprofessionalism

Oct 05, 2016

Jones updates media on IGG ‘Goodwill’ preparations

Jones updates media on IGG ‘Goodwill’...

Oct 05, 2016

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19… Wins for Skeldon and No 72 Cut and Load

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19… Wins...

Oct 05, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch