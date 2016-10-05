City Mayor defends her children’s right to work

Latest update October 5th, 2016 12:55 AM
Issues of conflict of interest in terms of contract distribution at the Mayor and City Council, have taken centre stage once again. This time there are allegations against the City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green.
Chase-Green is being accused of granting concessions to her immediate family members. She questioned whether her children are not allowed to work in Guyana, adding that if one of her children is employed by a company which has a contract with city hall, “Aren’t they allowed to do it?”
“As far as I am aware there is no conflict of interest. My son is not the contractor; he is working with the contractor,” Chase-Green said
The Mayor added that she was tired of these allegations. She said that similar claims were made during the construction of the Durban Park facility. She further stated that it seems as if her children who are born Guyanese are not entitled to work in Guyana.
Chase-Green added that her children were not given jobs under the previous administration and it seems like they are not allowed to be employed under the new administration.
“Everywhere they go to work, there is some allegation of conflict of interest. So I must keep my children home? They must not work? What will they become to the state? Beggars of the state?” the Mayor queried.
City Hall has come in for scrutiny in relation to a number of controversial contracts, such as the parking meter contract. Last November, the city signed a contract with Smart City Solutions Inc, a company collaborating National Parking Systems” (NPS) to install solar-powered parking meters in critical areas of Georgetown.
The company is said to have invested tens of millions of dollars in preparatory works, including bringing engineers from its headquarters to determine traffic volume and occupancy.
