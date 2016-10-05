Barry Dataram, reputed wife wanted for drug trafficking, illegal ammo

Seven days after he was convicted for trafficking a large quantity of cocaine, police are on the hunt for self-confessed drug lord, Barry Dataram, and his reputed wife Anjanie Boodnarine. The wanted bulletin says they are wanted for possession of narcotics for trafficking and possession of ammunition.

Police in a bulletin said that Barry Dataram, called ‘Kevin Dataram’, or ‘Kevin Mogatani’; and Anjanie Boodnarine, called ‘Cindy’, are wanted for the offences which occurred on April 16, 2015, at Lot 661 Block X, Fourth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Dataram, 38, is of East Indian descent. Anjanie Boodnarine, 21, is also of East Indian descent. Their last known addresses were given as Lot 79 Patentia, West Bank Demerara; Lot 13 Vriesland, West Bank Demerara and Lot 661 Block X, Fourth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Dataram was charged with his reputed wife, Anjanie Boodnarine, and their friends Trevor Gouveia and Komal Charran, for having 129.23kg of cocaine in their possession on April 16, 2015 for the purpose of trafficking.

However, the charges were dismissed against Boodnarine, Gouveia and Charran after the Magistrate ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict.

Dataram was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and fined $164,268,000.

Dataram, a Guyana-born American, had successfully fought off efforts to extradite him to the United States of America to face drug smuggling charges.

Dataram is said to have since fled Guyana to neighbouring Suriname. Law enforcement authorities had confirmed that the man had travelled out of Guyana on false documents. The authorities are however, unsure whether his reputed wife had travelled with him.

Dataram and his reputed wife were arrested after Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks swooped down on a house at Lot 661 Fourth Avenue, Block X Diamond, East Bank Demerara. During the search the ranks unearthed the cocaine. It was reported that some of the cocaine was stuffed in frozen seafood, while the remainder was found to be bricks of raw cocaine.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the couple is being asked to contact police on 229-2289, 229-2557, 229-2750, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.