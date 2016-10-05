Banks DIH Ltd Inter-Department Sports…

Latest update October 5th, 2016 12:31 AM

Rowley’s brace leads  Stores past Water Plant -action resumes today

Play in the Banks DIH Ltd Inter-Department 5-a-side Football Competition continued on10 Monday evening with Stores and Trisco the latest teams to register wins, at the Thirst Park ground.
In the opening fixture, the experienced mid-fielder Phillip Rowley netted a pair in the 3rd and 18th minutes to lead Stores to a 2-0 triumph over Water Plant.
Rowley’s first goal came after he weaved past a host of defenders after collecting the ball in his own half, before hitting a screaming right-footer past the opposing goalkeeper.
He was once again in action in the final period after receiving a pass from the left side, before slamming his fierce effort onto the crossbar and rejoiced after the ball landed over the goalline.
Water Plant returned to suffer their second defeat after falling to Trisco by a 1-0 margin with Keith Fletcher’s 5th minute strike separating the two teams.
Fletcher raced on to a slick pass from Nicquan Nestor, before firing into the goal to seal the victory.
Action in the competition resumes today with another double-header planned, at the same venue.
In the opening fixture at 17:30hrs, Berbice tackle Water Plant, while Beer Plant go up against Berbice at 18:30hrs.
At the conclusion of the round-robin stage, the knockout phase commences.
Meanwhile, the Inter-Department Tapeball Cricket Championship will also restart today, at the same venue.
Central Service goes up against Brewery in the first matchup, while Vehicle Workshop and Berbice collide in the second fixture.
Similar to the football segment, this event is being contested in an initial group format.
Group-‘A’ features Vehicle Workshop, Trisco/Novelty, Soft Drink Plant, Stores, Water Plant and Berbice, while Group-‘B’ includes Sales Department, Brewery, Central Service, Head Office/Audit, Linden and D/W/House.
Each outright win is worth four points, while a walkover result is valued at three points. If a match is drawn, both teams will receive two points.
Additionally, if a contest is stopped due to rain, two points will be awarded to both sides.
Winners of the respective tournaments will take home the championship trophies, while the second and third placed finishers will also receive prizes.

