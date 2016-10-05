29 of 116 matters disposed in June Assizes

Twenty-nine matters were disposed in the June 2016 Demerara Criminal Assizes; 116 cases were listed to be heard. Of the matters, 15 cases received attention in the High Court of Demerara and fourteen matters were nolle prosequi by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Assizes were presided over by Justice Navindra Singh, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and Justice James Bovell-Drakes. The jail delivery was done by Justice James Bovell-Drakes on September 30, last, bringing to an end the Demerara June 2016 Criminal Assizes.

According to information released from the DPP, of the 15 matters that were presented, there were eight formal verdicts of not guilty, three not guilty verdicts by jury, one guilty plea, two guilty verdicts and one hung jury.

During the session Justice Navindra Singh disposed of five cases. There were cases for the offences of Murder, Rape of a Child under 16 Years, Carnal Knowledge of Girl under 15 Years and Abduction. Two matters were for rape.

In the one matter for the offence of murder the trial judge upheld a no case submission and directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

In the one case for the offence of rape of a child under16 years, the accused was acquitted after the jury returned a not guilty verdict.

In another, this time for the offence of carnal knowledge of girl under l5 years and abduction, the complainant testified that she did not wish to proceed with the matter and Justice Singh directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

In the two cases for the offence of rape, both complainants testified in court they did not wish to proceed with their matters. Justice Singh directed the jury to return formal verdicts of not guilty.

During the month of June, Justice JoAnn Barlow completed four cases, one each for the offence

of murder, carnal knowledge of girl under 15 years, buggery and indecent assault, and rape of a child under 16 years.

In the one matter for the offence of murder, the accused who was indicted on three counts of the offence, pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He becomes eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

In the case for the offence of carnal knowledge of girl under 15 years, the complainant testified in court that she did not wish to proceed with the matter and caused the trial judge to direct the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

Justice Sewnarine-Beharry, disposed of three matters, one each for the offences of carnal knowledge of girl under 15 years, murder, and rape of a child under 16 years.

In the two separate cases of Carnal Knowledge of a girl under 15 years and Rape of A Child under 16 years, both complainants failed to attend court and as a result, the State offered no further evidence and Justice Beharry directed that the juries return formal verdicts of not guilty.

Justice Bovell-Drakes completed three matters. Of these three matters, one was for the offence of

murder while two matters were for the offence of Rape of a Child under 16 years.

In the case for the offence of murder the jury failed to reach a verdict and trial judge ordered the accused back to prison to await a new trial.

In one of the two matters for the offence of Rape of a Child under 16 years, the accused was acquitted after the jury returned a majority verdict of not guilty.

While in the other case the complainant failed to attend court and resulted in the Trial Judge directing the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty for the accused. During this period fourteen matters were nolle prosequi by the DPP.

Of these 14 matters, 10 were for sexual offences, one matter for the offence of Unlawful Wounding, another one for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two matters for the offence of manslaughter.

In nine of the ten sexual offences cases the complainants either testified in court or indicated by way of writing they did not wish to proceed with their matters while one complainant has since migrated and could not be located.

In the four other matters the complainants could not be located despite police searches at their last known addresses and notices published for them to attend court.