Woman, 60, allegedly raped, stabbed to death

Oct 04, 2016 News 0

A 60-year-old woman, believed to be mentally ill, was found murdered in her Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home around 10:30 hrs yesterday.

The shack where the woman’s body was discovered.

The dead woman has been identified as Bibi Kaneece, of Ball Field Street, Cornelia Ida, WCD. Her body was found in a hammock with multiple stab wounds to the chest.
Police believed that the woman might have been raped before she was stabbed to death since her skirt was pulled up to her chest and she was without underwear.
Kaieteur News understands that the woman’s body was discovered by her son who went to the house to drop off food.
Police have arrested one suspect and they are looking for a second.
A neighbour said that she was at her home yesterday when the woman’s son called out for her. “He called me and tell me to come see what happened and when I go, I see her in the hammock with dried blood on her stomach.”
The woman said that from the way her neighbour’s body was discovered, it seemed as if she was raped. “I am living right next to her and I didn’t hear anything. I heard no noise and normally she does talk and sing by herself but I didn’t hear anything (Sunday night).”
According to the woman, who asked not to be named, Kaneece was last seen bathing at the seawall around 17:30 hrs on Sunday after which she went into her home.
This newspaper was told that two years ago, a fisherman broke into the woman’s home and raped her. A report was made but the suspect was not charged.

