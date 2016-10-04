Windies Women’s squad for first three ODIs against England Women named

Latest update October 4th, 2016 12:55 AM
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of the West Indies Cricket Board has announced a 13-member West Indies Women’s team for the first three One-day Internationals against England Women.
Squad; Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Erva Giddings, Stacy-Ann King, Hayley Matthews, Shaquana Quintyne and Tremayne Smartt.
Team Management Unit
Vasbert Drakes (Head Coach), Ann Browne-John (Team Operations Manager), Ezra Moseley (Assistant Coach), Oba Gulston (Physiotherapist), Hector Martinez Charles (Fitness Coordinator) and Trent Sargeant (Data Analyst).
The series between West Indies Women and England Women comprises five ODIs and is scheduled to be contested between October 8 and 19 at the Trelawny Multiplex and Sabina Park in Jamaica. The last three of the ODIs will count towards the ICC Women’s Championship, a multi-year, bilateral competition between the top eight international women’s sides, which will lead to automatic qualification for the top four teams to next year’s ICC Women’s World Cup to be hosted by the England & Wales Cricket Board.
The Windies Women are currently second in the standings on 20 points – 10 behind current ODI World champions Australia Women – and one ahead of England Women.
They are due to complete their schedule of ICC Women’s Championship matches in November on the road against India Women.
