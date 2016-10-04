UG 5% tuition fee increase a rumor—says Vice Chancellor

On September 30, last, the University of Guyana Students Record Management System sent out an email to all students stating as follows:

Dear (Student’s Name),

The University administration informs the University Community that the Finance and General Purposes Committee of the University had approved an annual 5% increase in the tuition fees effective for 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 Academic Years.

The annual tuition fee for the 2016/2017 Academic Year is therefore $168,000 instead of $160,000.

The University regrets any inconvenience caused, and wishes to advise that all invoices will be amended accordingly. The difference, without penalty, becomes due and payable on or before November 15, 2016. The facilities fee remains unchanged. Deputy Registrar for Registrar

Yesterday, Vice Chancellor, Dr Ivelaw Griffith told a meeting in the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT), that the 5% increase was a rumour. At the meeting students were then informed about the cancellation of the increase 5% in the tuition fees.

Deputy Vice Chancellor (Planning and Development) Dr. Nigel Gravesande said that the 5% increase was supposed to have been applied in 2015 but somehow was not. He further stated that someone within the administration forgot to apply the increase then, and again this year. It was only a few days ago they realised they had not, he said.

He explained that it was a dysfunction between the administration and the software department.

Early yesterday, the students staged a protest on the Railway Embankment. They then moved to the campus where they chanted their opposition to the fees increase.

Vice Chancellor Dr Griffith apologised for the confusion caused by this huge communication failure in the administration that resulted in the email being sent to every UG student. He gave assurance that the university’s facilities will be improved.

The new university administration has been touting something called a UG Renaissance. Vice Chancellor Griffith stated that since July the renaissance was intended to not only bring UG into the modern academic world but would also result in greater economies and efficiency.

He intends raising the standard and quality of the Education offered at UG; to better the welfare of both students and staff; to improve infrastructural conditions; to encourage research and publications; to introduce a new faculty offering Petroleum Technologies; to strengthen the link between the alumni and the university since the alumni constitute a valuable resource; to address the financial state of the university and to assert the independence of the university.

However, it has been five weeks into the semester and the students are not satisfied with the current state of the university. In addition to tuition fees, students have to pay $50,000 “facilities fee”. Yet they are enduring atrocious facilities on the campus.

These include constant low voltage and power outages that affect not just students but lecturers who utilise power point presentations. The Centre for Information Technology has no more than 12 working computer systems to cater for one course that has as many as 500 students.

Many of the lecture theatres do not have proper lighting and sufficient chairs. Students have to fetch chairs from other classrooms. There is a shortage of water to the washrooms. Also there are overflowing garbage bins.

Yesterday’s meeting assured students about detailed planned improvements including a student centre by the end of the year.