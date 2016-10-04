Tobago International Cycling Classic…

Williams is top Caribbean cyclist; Hicks ends 2nd in Div. 2

Reigning National Road Race king, Geron Williams (Team Foundation/Continental Cycle Club) ended the just concluded and very competitive Tobago International Cycling Classic as the top rider from the Caribbean and 5th overall.

Williams will be the headline act for Guyana’s team to this year’s Caribbean Cycling Championships set for Guadeloupe, October 22nd and 23rd. Williams, who competes on the professional circuit in the USA, rode consistently against riders from Colombia, Germany, Netherlands, Dominican Republic, Sweden, Venezuela, France, Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba Martinique, Canada, Argentina, Jamaica, USA, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Curacao, Barbados and Denmark finished 3rd in the Division one category on Day 3 in the 60 laps (78km) circuit.

Also enjoying a good Tour of Tobago was Andrew Hicks (Rigtech Sonics CC) who rides for United Cycle Club in Guyana. Hicks finished 2nd overall in Division 2 just ahead of countryman Romello Crawford (PSL, RBC Cycling Club).

Team coco’s Raynauth Jeffrey finished 13th overall. Junior Caribbean Time Trial winner Tyler Cole ended as the top Trinidad and Tobago cyclist riding for Team Krieger. Jeban Crawford (PSL/RBC) ended 7th.

Winning the Tour of Tobago overall was Arno Van Der Zwet (Netherlands/PSL).

On the final day of the Tour, last Sunday, James Picolli (Canada/PSL/RBC) won the UCI 1.2 Tour of Tobago ahead of Jaime Ramirez (Colombia/Team Coco’s), Adderlyn Felix Cruz Colon (Dominican Republic/Team Foundation) and Oscar Pachon (Colombia/Team Coco’s).

Picolli also won the King of the Mountain Title, while Jymes Bridges (Antigua/The Braves) was the top Caribbean cyclist with Akil Campbell (T&T/Team Coco’s) the top T&T cyclist. Other local riders that competed are Team Coco’s Stephano Husbands and Hamza Eastman.

Following is a recap of some of the days.

Day Four Recap – Norlandy Sanchez (Dominican Republic/Team Foundation) wins Stage Four. Marlo Rodman (Jamaica/PSL) cops the Sprints Prime Title. Jabari Whiteman (T&T/Southclaine) takes the overall Division Two title. Ryan Chin (T&T/Breakaway) wins the overall men’s Mountain Bike crown.

Day Three-Recap – Jamaican Marlo Rodman sprinted away with the Plymouth Village Criterium of the 2016 Tobago International Cycle Classic in Plymouth on Friday. Rodman completed the 60 laps (78km) circuit ahead his PSL team-mate Nick Stopler of Netherlands and Geron Williams (Guyana/Team Foundation).

Day Two Recap – Colombian Oscar Panchon copped the second leg of Stage Race of the 2016 Tobago International Cycle Classic on Wed Sep 28. The Team Coco’s rider completed the five lap/100km Turtle Beach/Les Coteaux/Arnos Vale circuit ahead of French man Aurelin Daniel (Team Econo Car Rental) and Colombians Jaime Ramirez (Team Coco’s) and Andres Ramirez (Team Kriegar).